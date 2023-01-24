Honda to make organizational changes (effective April 1, 2023) to further accelerate electrification business and realize new value creation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023, as it continues working toward the fulfillment of its vision to serve people worldwide with the “joy of expanding their life’s potential” in the areas of mobility and people’s daily lives.

With this year’s changes, Honda will further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. Specifically, Honda will strive to further accelerate its electrification business and create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services.