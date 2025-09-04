Honda to begin sales of all-new Prelude

Specialty hybrid sports model offers new value that embodies the “joy of driving” in the electrified era

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) will begin sales in Japan of the all-new Prelude tomorrow, on September 5, 2025.

Inspired by the image of gliders soaring freely and boundlessly through the open sky, Honda developed the all-new Prelude under the grand concept of “Unlimited Glide,” striving for a vehicle that evokes the uplifting sensation of gliding gracefully through the air and extraordinary experience that people do not have in their everyday lives. Equipped with a further advanced e:HEV, original Honda hybrid system, this model will become the “prelude” for future Honda specialty sports models in the electrified era.

All-new Prelude information website: https://www.honda.co.jp/PRELUDE/ (Japanese)

Sales plan (monthly, in Japan): 300 units

Key features of all-new Prelude

Exterior design

The all-new Prelude features a low, sharp front nose and smooth, yet expressive body lines, which contribute to the uplifting sensation of gliding through the air, as well as a low and wide stance that evokes a sense of dynamic driving. The headlight design expresses the soaring momentum, consisting of a wing-like multifunction light which features finely molded stripes that ascend outward, as well as Adaptive Driving Beam and Active Cornering Light, which enhances visibility during nighttime driving.

Moreover, a smooth and clean roofline was achieved by eliminating roof molding with the use of laser brazing technology to produce the roof and the adoption of a glass-printed antenna. The blue accents at the lower center of the front and rear fascias create an elegant flow and the low and sporty stance of the vehicle, representing the grand concept of “Unlimited Glide.” In addition, the exterior styling features meticulous attention to detail, including the flush outer door handles and a black chrome grille louver.

Interior design

Design evoking the uplifting sensation of gliding through the air was also applied to the interior of the all-new Prelude, ensuring a comfortable space not only for the driver but the front passenger as well. The front seats were designed differently to suit separate needs: the driver’s seat is shaped to hold the driver firmly in place, making it suitable for sporty driving, while the passenger seat offers comfort together with just the right amount of feeling of being enveloped.

The concept of the all-new Prelude was expressed with the main interior color option— two-tone Blue & White — a color coordination with a high contrast of white and deep blue. The interior design evokes a sense of exclusivity through its fine detailing, such as the softly shaded white surface material that makes it irresistible to touch, the embroidered Prelude logo that enhances the joy of ownership, and the door lining designed in consideration of smooth leg movement during ingress and egress.

Other unique interior design features, such as a low and horizontally expansive line of sight, a flat-bottom steering wheel, alloy paddle shifters, and full-graphic meters designed exclusively for Prelude, enhance a sense of anticipation for an exceptional driving experience this vehicle can offer.

Package design

As a new-generation specialty car that offers new value to the customer, the all-new Prelude features a package design that achieves seemingly conflicting qualities —specialty and versatility. In order to realize the proportions worthy of a specialty sports model with a wide, low and smoothly sculpted body, the ratio of the tire outer diameter to overall vehicle height was set at approximately 50%, which has been the standard for sports cars. The tread-to-wheelbase ratio, which greatly affects dynamic performance of the vehicle, was set to achieve both straight-line stability and high cornering performance, referencing sports models Honda has designed in the past.

In addition, a cargo space, with a large liftback opening that makes loading and unloading easy, is spacious enough to accommodate two medium-size suitcases*1. The standard 60/40 split rear seatbacks fold flat to greatly expand the available space, enough to accommodate larger items such as two golf bags with 9.5” top*2 or two surfboards*3. Moreover, the cargo space offers remarkable utility and versatility, featuring an underfloor storage compartment, convenient hooks, and a cargo floorboard that can be folded and held in place to serve as a cargo space divider to separate items in the front and the rear part of the cargo hold.

*1 Suitcase below approximate measurements of 440mm (17 inches) in length, 240mm (9.5 inches) in width, and 670 mm (26 inches) in height. Some suitcases may not fit, depending on their shape.

*2 Some golf bags may not fit, depending on their shape.

*3 Shortboards with lengths below 1920mm (6 feet 3 5/8 inches). Some shortboards may not fit, depending on their shape.

Dynamics

Honda S+ Shift: New e:HEV technology that stimulates all of the driver’s senses

All-new Prelude became the first model equipped with the original Honda e:HEV hybrid system with Honda S+ Shift control technology. The Honda S+ Shift emulates a virtual 8-speed transmission on the motor-driven e:HEV system (which has no mechanical transmission) and precisely controls the engine RPM during acceleration and deceleration to realize direct drive response and sharp gear shifting feel as if the vehicle features a stepped transmission system.

Moreover, with the combination of the Active Sound Control (ASC) system, which enhances engine sound quality by offering a powerful engine sound in sync with engine RPM through the speaker system, and other technologies such as a highly responsive meter display system that operates in coordination with ASC, the Honda S+ Shift technology stimulates all of the driver’s senses and provides exhilarating driving at the will of the driver, further “synchronizing” the driver and the vehicle.

As a control inspired by the glider — the motif of the development concept — the all-new Prelude features a new Coasting Control for the first time among any Honda vehicle. The Coasting Control allows the vehicle to decelerate as if it were in neutral gear. For example, when the driver releases the accelerator early while approaching a red light, by moving the deceleration selector to (+) while in “D (drive) range,” the need to re-accelerate will be reduced, alleviating driver burden of having to use both the accelerator and brake pedals.

Furthermore, the all-new Prelude comes with three distinctive drive modes — Sport, GT and Comfort. By combining with the Honda S+ Shift control which accentuates the respective characteristics of each mode, drivers can enjoy six distinctive driving experiences. In addition, an “Individual” mode is also available, allowing the driver to customize the settings in six areas — powertrain, steering, suspension, meter display, engine sound, and adaptive cruise control — and enjoy driving in their personalized driving style.

Excellent driving performance as a hybrid vehicle

High-strength steel was applied extensively to achieve both responsive handling and a smooth ride, and an aluminum front hood was adopted to realize body frames that combine rigidity and flexibility. As to aerodynamic characteristics, close attention was paid to the smallest aerodynamic design details to ensure consistent cornering feel will be achieved in the entire speed range, from low to high speeds.

Based on the chassis of the Civic Type R, designed to pursue pure sports performance, the all-new Prelude features dedicated settings to achieve both responsive handling and a smooth ride, achieving a chassis befitting a specialty sports model.

Key features include the following:

Dual-axis strut front suspension that delivers exceptional handling and road-hugging performance

Adaptive damper system (ADS) that precisely controls damping forces

High-response steering system that offers high rigidity and excellent handling with VGR*4

Driveshaft with uniform rigidity that suppresses torque steer and enhances steering stability

High-capacity front Brembo brakes that deliver linear braking feel and excellent fade resistance to enhance driver confidence

19-inch large-diameter, high-rigidity wheels with a noise-reducing design

In addition, the all-new Prelude features the first application among all Honda models, of enhanced Honda Agile Handling Assist, which improves steering responsiveness and stability during cornering, with a newly extended range of application including braking. The enhanced Honda Agile Handling Assist enables seamless line-tracing from turn-in to corner exit, contributing to enhanced stability of vehicle behavior even in difficult situations such as obstacle avoidance.

*4 Variable Gear Ratio

Featuring Honda SENSING as standard equipment

Honda SENSING*5 advanced safety and driver-assistive system with a Prelude-exclusive setting achieves a natural control to realize a comfortable ride that all occupants can enjoy with peace of mind.

1) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

2) Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*6

3) Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*6

4) Low Speed Brake Function*6

5) Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System

6) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System

7) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow

8) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

9) Traffic Jam Assist

10) Lead Car Departure Notification System

11) Traffic Sign Recognition

12) Adoptive Driving Beam Headlights

13) Blind Spot Information System

14) Cross Traffic Monitor

15) Parking Sensor System

16) Unintended Acceleration Mitigation*7

*5 Honda SENSING functions are intended to assist the driver: therefore, there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more information about Honda SENSING, please visit, Honda website:

https://global.honda/en/tech/Safety_and_driver-assistive_technologies_Honda_SENSING/

*6 The three functions – Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control and Low Speed Brake Function – are collectively called Low Speed Braking Control.

*7 The factory default setting for the function is off. Turning on this function requires a separate setting using special equipment available at Honda dealers. A separate setup fee (dealer option) is required.

Google built-in

All-new Prelude is equipped with a 9-inch Honda CONNECT Display with Google*8 built-in, which enables the user to maintain use of familiar functions they have been using on their smartphone on the vehicle system. Google functions including Google Assistant, Google Maps*8 and Google Play*8 will seamlessly connect the user’s everyday life and travel time in the vehicle, offering a more personalized driving experience.

*8 Google Maps, Goole Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

Bose Premium Sound system

All-new Prelude comes with a new 8-speaker Bose*9 premium sound system as standard equipment. By optimally tuning the equalizer for each speaker, the system recreates a concert hall-like experience inside the vehicle. The Bose original Dynamic Speed Compensation technology automatically adjusts volume and tone based on vehicle speed to offer a pleasant listening experience.

*9 Bose is a trademark of Bose Corporation based in the U.S.

Honda ON Limited Edition

A limited number of all-new Prelude models in Moonlit White Pearl & Black (two-tone color) will be available exclusively through Honda ON, Honda’s online store for new vehicle sales.

Honda Cars Rental Car Service

To offer more customers the opportunity to experience the all-new Prelude, a new-generation specialty hybrid sports model filled with driving pleasure, Honda will offer a wide range of customer touchpoints. After the start of sales on September 5, Honda will begin offering the all-new Prelude as a rental car at some Honda Cars dealership locations across Japan. This is the first time for Honda to offer any new model as a rental car through Honda Cars locations.

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) in Japan

Model Max # of

Occupants Engine Transmission Drive Price Prelude 4 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle direct injection

gasoline engine + two-motor hybrid system Traction motor, Generator motor FF 6,179,800 yen

* Pricing does not include insurance premium, taxes (excluding consumption tax) and cost related to vehicle registrations.

* The prices above are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (including 10% consumption tax) and are for reference only. Sales prices are determined independently by each sales company. Please contact the sales company for details.

* Based on the automobile recycling law, separate recycling charge will be necessary. The recycling charge includes a recycling deposit (cost necessary to recycle shredder dust, air bags, chlorofluorocarbon (CFCs) and information management cost) and fund management cost.

Body colors:

Moonlit White Pearl (Honda original new color) ★1

Meteoroid Gray Metallic ★2

Crystal Black Pearl

Frame Red

Moonlit White Pearl & Black (two-tone color) ★3

Moonlit White Pearl, a new original Honda color, was developed as a suitable hue for the Prelude, which represents the new specialty sports model for the electrified era. By increasing the volumetric shrinkage of the mica base layer to suppress scattering of light, the color achieves strong depth, highlighting the vehicle’s sculpted body forms even in white, an optically expanding color.

★1 There is an additional charge of 82,500 yen (75,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax)

★2 There is an additional charge of 38,500 yen (35,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax)

★3 Exclusive color option for limited sales through Honda ON online store.

There are additional charges of 300,300 yen (273,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax) for the two-tone color option and 59

