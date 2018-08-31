Honda to become title sponsor of the 2018 Fia Formula One Japanese Grand Prix

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the 2018 FIA* Formula One (F1) World Championship Japanese Grand Prix which will be held at Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture), October 5-7, 2018. This year’s Japanese Grand Prix will mark a milestone as the 30th F1 Grand Prix held at Suzuka Circuit and will be held under the official title of the “FIA Formula One World Championship Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2018.”

* Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile

Comments by Takahiro Hachigo, President & Representative Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: “Honda is very grateful that we will be celebrating the 30th F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit thanks to the support from many fans through all these years. As the title sponsor of the Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2018, we are preparing a variety of content which will be enjoyed by all F1 fans. Our wish at Honda is to enjoy the most prestigious motorsports race in the world with all of our fans and customers. Please come and join us at Suzuka Circuit!”

Publicity materials relating to this press release are available at the following URL:

https://news.honda.co.jp/en/

(The site is intended exclusively for the use of journalists.)

