Honda to adopt North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its EV models in North America

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has reached an agreement with Tesla, Inc. to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for the charging port of its EV models that will go on sale in North America starting from 2025.

In 2025, Honda is planning to launch a new EV model in North America equipped with a NACS port. From that point forward, Honda will continue adopting NACS standards for its models.

EV models the company will launch in North America before 2025, which will be equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, are also being developed to be compatible with the NACS through the use of a charging adaptor.

In North America, Honda recently announced that it has agreed to establish a joint venture among seven automakers* to build a high-powered charging network for EVs with the aim of building a reliable charging infrastructure. In addition to this initiative, Honda has agreed to adopt the NACS to enable its customers to use Tesla Supercharger stations, which will significantly enhance charging convenience.

Honda will continue offering a reliable and convenient charging environment for its customers to achieve widespread EV adoption and support Honda’s efforts to realize carbon neutrality.

