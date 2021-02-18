Honda takes the wraps off all-new hybrid HR-V

Honda has unveiled the latest generation of its popular HR-V compact SUV, available with a powerful and responsive two-motor e:HEV powertrain as standard for the first time. The all-new HR-V delivers exceptional hybrid efficiency and advanced safety and technology features, all incorporated into a bold and sleek coupe-inspired form designed to enhance the class-leading interior space and comfort the nameplate is known for.

Available in Europe from late 2021, the new HR-V is the latest model in Honda’s line-up to wear the e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) badge, following the refreshed CR-V and all new Jazz that launched in 2020. It expands Honda’s electrified line up as the brand moves further towards its goal of electrifying all of its European mainstream models by 2022.

Premium SUV styling

The next-generation HR-V e:HEV achieves a distinctive SUV presence in a compact coupe-inspired design. The new model embodies the brand’s seamless, clean, modern design philosophy seen in other recent new Honda models, that follows the key concepts of function and beauty.

The design includes a new bold integrated grille, while the body shape incorporates a long bonnet and sharper, more vertical sides to ensure there is no impact on interior space. The bonnet centre is low and flat, with a shoulder line that flows to the base of the A-pillars, projecting a sense of stability and security that further enhances the SUV aesthetic.

Exceptional space, comfort and utility

The all-new HR-V achieves a compelling combination of premium SUV styling and exceptional spaciousness thanks to the clever packaging of its hybrid drivetrain components. As a result, the HR-V retains its predecessor’s class-leading interior space, with four adults able to sit in maximum comfort.

As with the exterior, the spacious interior has a solid, premium SUV feel, but with contemporary fabrics and soft-touch materials. The modern minimalist aesthetic, which is initiated by the horizontal sweep of the instrument panel, is the result of an uncluttered interior and dashboard, with each element carefully positioned to contribute to the sense of space. The feeling of airiness and space is elevated by a new air diffusion system that creates a curtain of fresh air beside and above passengers, flowing from unique L-shaped vents positioned in the top corners of the dashboard.

Thanks to Honda’s compact, integrated powertrain technology and centre tank layout, the all-new HR-V also retains the versatile Magic Seats that offer both ‘fold-flat’ or ‘flip-up’ seat flexibility, depending on cargo space required.

