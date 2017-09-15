Honda to supply F1 power units to Scuderia Toro Rosso

Honda and Scuderia Toro Rosso today announced that the two parties reached an agreement on the supply of power units from the 2018 season of the FIA* Formula One World Championship (F1). Based on this agreement, for the 2018 season, Honda will supply power units to one works team to be formed with Toro Rosso.
- *Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile
Takahiro Hachigo, President & Representative Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
“Toro Rosso is an experienced team with a youthful energy and history of nurturing the stars of the future. Everyone at Honda is looking forward to working with Toro Rosso, and we are excited to start this new chapter in our Formula 1 journey with them. I would like to express our appreciation to Liberty Media and the FIA for their cooperation toward the realization of this partnership. Honda and Toro Rosso will work as one team to strive for progress and a successful future together. We appreciate the support of our fans as we begin this challenge.”
Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso
“Everyone in our team is very much looking forward to working with Honda. Ever since its founder Soichiro Honda entered his motorcycles in events, racing has always been a central part of the company’s ethos. It’s a very exciting challenge and I hope that both parties will gain a great deal from it as we develop together. Honda has a long history in Formula 1, dating back to 1964 when it first entered the sport with its own team and, as an engine supplier it has taken five Drivers’ World Championship titles and six Constructors. This heritage, together with the full confidence that we have in Honda’s capabilities to succeed, make me strongly believe that we will achieve a fruitful future together.”
< Scuderia Toro Rosso >
|Location
|:
|Faenza, Italy
|Representative
|:
|Franz Tost
|First F1 race
|:
|2006
|Official website
|:
|http://www.scuderiatororosso.com/