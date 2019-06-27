Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in North America, Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2019

   June 27, 2019

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2019.

Worldwide Production

May 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-May 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
Japan 76,916 +18.2% 394,518 +12.2%
Outside of Japan 383,247 * +3.4% 1,856,761 -1.3%
Worldwide Total 460,163 * +5.6% 2,251,279 +0.9%

*Record high for the month of May

Production Outside of Japan

May 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-May 2019)
　Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
North America 170,796 * +6.2% 817,369 -0.5%
 (USA) 113,314 +12.9% 546,373 +1.3%
Europe 6,629 -49.4% 49,309 -32.7%
Asia 189,919 * +4.3% 914,674 +1.2%
(China) 127,833 * +14.6% 606,508 +4.0%
Others 15,903 +8.9% 75,409 -7.7%
Overseas Total 383,247 * +3.4% 1,856,761 -1.3%

*Record high for the month of May

Production in Japan for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high production for the month of May. This includes record high production for the month of May in North America, Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), also setting record high production for the month of May.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Vehicle type May 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – May 2019)
　Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
Registrations 28,893 +11.9% 167,946 +1.2%
Mini-Vehicles 30,748 * +19.1% 168,054 +6.9%
Honda Brand Total 59,641 +15.5% 336,000 +4.0%

*Record high for the month of May

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of May.

＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FREED was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2019 with sales of 6,573 units. Fit was the industry’s ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,531 units.

＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2019 with sales of 22,231 units.

Exports from Japan

May 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – May 2019)
　Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
North America 1,617 -67.6% 20,812 -33.0%
 （USA) 1,457 -70.3% 20,235 -34.0%
Europe 6,120 +215.8% 34,422 +140.8%
Asia 933 +80.5% 5,464 -2.3%
Others 1,191 +41.3% 4,301 +1.2%
Total 9,861 +18.9% 64,999 +17.8%

Total exports from Japan in May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

