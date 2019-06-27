Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in North America, Asia and China

Production in Japan for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high production for the month of May. This includes record high production for the month of May in North America, Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), also setting record high production for the month of May.