Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in North America, Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2019.
Worldwide Production
|May 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-May 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|Japan
|76,916
|+18.2%
|394,518
|+12.2%
|Outside of Japan
|383,247 *
|+3.4%
|1,856,761
|-1.3%
|Worldwide Total
|460,163 *
|+5.6%
|2,251,279
|+0.9%
*Record high for the month of May
Production Outside of Japan
|May 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-May 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|North America
|170,796 *
|+6.2%
|817,369
|-0.5%
|(USA)
|113,314
|+12.9%
|546,373
|+1.3%
|Europe
|6,629
|-49.4%
|49,309
|-32.7%
|Asia
|189,919 *
|+4.3%
|914,674
|+1.2%
|(China)
|127,833 *
|+14.6%
|606,508
|+4.0%
|Others
|15,903
|+8.9%
|75,409
|-7.7%
|Overseas Total
|383,247 *
|+3.4%
|1,856,761
|-1.3%
*Record high for the month of May
Production in Japan for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high production for the month of May. This includes record high production for the month of May in North America, Asia and China.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), also setting record high production for the month of May.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|Vehicle type
|May 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – May 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|Registrations
|28,893
|+11.9%
|167,946
|+1.2%
|Mini-Vehicles
|30,748 *
|+19.1%
|168,054
|+6.9%
|Honda Brand Total
|59,641
|+15.5%
|336,000
|+4.0%
*Record high for the month of May
Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of May.
＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FREED was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2019 with sales of 6,573 units. Fit was the industry’s ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,531 units.
＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2019 with sales of 22,231 units.
Exports from Japan
|May 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – May 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|North America
|1,617
|-67.6%
|20,812
|-33.0%
|（USA)
|1,457
|-70.3%
|20,235
|-34.0%
|Europe
|6,120
|+215.8%
|34,422
|+140.8%
|Asia
|933
|+80.5%
|5,464
|-2.3%
|Others
|1,191
|+41.3%
|4,301
|+1.2%
|Total
|9,861
|+18.9%
|64,999
|+17.8%
Total exports from Japan in May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).
SOURCE: Honda