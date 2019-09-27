Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2019.
Worldwide Production
|August 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|Japan
|65,674
|+12.9%
|617,962
|+11.4%
|Outside of Japan
|350,464
|-2.8%
|2,919,987
|-1.6%
|Worldwide Total
|416,138
|-0.6%
|3,537,949
|+0.5%
Production Outside of Japan
|August 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|North America
|156,888
|+2.6%
|1,267,151
|+3.4%
|(USA)
|102,666
|-8.2%
|846,317
|+2.9%
|Europe
|5,098
|-32.9%
|72,897
|-32.6%
|Asia
|174,025
|-3.9%
|1,470,288
|-2.2%
|(China)
|119,263 *
|+13.1%
|1,000,702
|+3.2%
|Others
|14,453
|-23.0%
|109,651
|-14.7%
|Overseas Total
|350,464
|-2.8%
|3,537,949
|+0.5%
* Record high for the month of August
Production in Japan for the month of August 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since June 2019).
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since June 2019).
SOURCE: Honda