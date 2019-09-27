Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Production in Japan for the month of August 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since June 2019).

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since June 2019).

SOURCE: Honda