Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

   September 27, 2019

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2019.

Worldwide Production

August 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
Japan 65,674 +12.9% 617,962 +11.4%
Outside of Japan 350,464 -2.8% 2,919,987 -1.6%
Worldwide Total 416,138 -0.6% 3,537,949 +0.5%

Production Outside of Japan

August 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
North America 156,888 +2.6% 1,267,151 +3.4%
 (USA) 102,666 -8.2% 846,317 +2.9%
Europe 5,098 -32.9% 72,897 -32.6%
Asia 174,025 -3.9% 1,470,288 -2.2%
(China) 119,263 * +13.1% 1,000,702 +3.2%
Others 14,453 -23.0% 109,651 -14.7%
Overseas Total 350,464 -2.8% 3,537,949 +0.5%

* Record high for the month of August

Production in Japan for the month of August 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since June 2019).

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since June 2019).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda

