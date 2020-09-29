Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2020.

World Production

August 2020 YOY Jan. – Aug.

2020 YOY Japan 42,549 64.8% 469,811 76.0% Outside of Japan 346,932 99.0% 2,117,675 72.5% North America 155,335 99.0% 876,810 69.2% (USA) 104,883 102.2% 588,170 69.5% Europe 3,638 71.4% 38,778 53.2% Asia 175,603 100.9% 1,141,480 77.6% (China) 141,331＊ 118.5% 924,855 92.4% Others 12,356 85.5% 60,607 55.3% Total 389,481 93.6% 2,587,486 73.1%

*Record high for the month of August

– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.

– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.

– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 13th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

August 2020 YOY Jan. – Aug.

2020 YOY Total 43,330 75.5% 409,177 77.7% Registrations 19,173 71.6% 195,753 73.8% Mini-vehicles 24,157 78.9% 213,424 81.6%

– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.

– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.

– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.

– Fit was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2020 with sales of 7,158 units.

– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2020 with sales of 14,515 units. N-WGN was the industry’s seventh best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2020 with sales of 5,853 units.

Exports from Japan

August 2020 YOY Jan. – Aug.

2020 YOY Total 7,225 103.1% 66,144 70.0% North America 1,069 138.3% 5,017 20.2% (USA) 949 122.9% 4,369 18.1% Europe 4,068 81.4% 50,652 91.2% Asia 821 151.8% 4,846 64.3% Others 1,267 181.8% 5,629 85.8%

– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months.

SOURCE: Honda