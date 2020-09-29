Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2020.
World Production
|August 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Aug.
2020
|YOY
|Japan
|42,549
|64.8%
|469,811
|76.0%
|Outside of Japan
|346,932
|99.0%
|2,117,675
|72.5%
|North America
|155,335
|99.0%
|876,810
|69.2%
|(USA)
|104,883
|102.2%
|588,170
|69.5%
|Europe
|3,638
|71.4%
|38,778
|53.2%
|Asia
|175,603
|100.9%
|1,141,480
|77.6%
|(China)
|141,331＊
|118.5%
|924,855
|92.4%
|Others
|12,356
|85.5%
|60,607
|55.3%
|Total
|389,481
|93.6%
|2,587,486
|73.1%
*Record high for the month of August
– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 13th consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese market
|August 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Aug.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|43,330
|75.5%
|409,177
|77.7%
|Registrations
|19,173
|71.6%
|195,753
|73.8%
|Mini-vehicles
|24,157
|78.9%
|213,424
|81.6%
– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
– Fit was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2020 with sales of 7,158 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2020 with sales of 14,515 units. N-WGN was the industry’s seventh best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2020 with sales of 5,853 units.
Exports from Japan
|August 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Aug.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|7,225
|103.1%
|66,144
|70.0%
|North America
|1,069
|138.3%
|5,017
|20.2%
|(USA)
|949
|122.9%
|4,369
|18.1%
|Europe
|4,068
|81.4%
|50,652
|91.2%
|Asia
|821
|151.8%
|4,846
|64.3%
|Others
|1,267
|181.8%
|5,629
|85.8%
– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months.
