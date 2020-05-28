Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2020.
World Production
|Apr. 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Apr.
2020
|YOY
|Japan
|53,114
|67.9%
|257,473
|81.1%
|Outside of Japan
|159,633
|43.7%
|905,668
|61.5%
|North America
|0
|0.0%
|404,476
|62.6%
|(USA)
|0
|0.0%
|272,021
|62.8%
|Europe
|0
|0.0%
|21,652
|50.7%
|Asia
|158,814
|87.5%
|443,534
|61.2%
|(China)
|152,447*
|121.1%
|308,995
|64.6%
|Others
|819
|5.1%
|36,006
|60.5%
|Total
|212,747
|48.0%
|1,163,141
|64.9%
*Record high for the month of April
-Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 8th consecutive month.
-Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
-Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 9th consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese market
|Apr. 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Apr.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|45,006
|80.5%
|232,101
|84.0%
|Registrations
|22,347
|85.8%
|109,407
|78.7%
|Mini-vehicles
|22,659
|75.9%
|122,694
|89.4%
-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 2nd consecutive month.
-Fit was the industry’s 2nd best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of April 2020 with sales of 8,977 units. Freed was the industry’s 5th best-selling car with sales of 6,030 units.
-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of April 2020 with sales of 14,034 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 6th best-selling car with sales of 4,681 units.
Exports from Japan
|Apr. 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Apr.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|8,208
|64.1%
|31,705
|57.5%
|North America
|31
|1.3%
|2,173
|11.3%
|(USA)
|31
|1.3%
|1,765
|9.4%
|Europe
|7,283
|86.1%
|24,664
|87.1%
|Asia
|423
|46.1%
|2,254
|49.7%
|Others
|471
|48.2%
|2,614
|84.1%
-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
