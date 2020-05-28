Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2020.

World Production

Apr. 2020 YOY Jan. – Apr.

2020 YOY Japan 53,114 67.9% 257,473 81.1% Outside of Japan 159,633 43.7% 905,668 61.5% North America 0 0.0% 404,476 62.6% (USA) 0 0.0% 272,021 62.8% Europe 0 0.0% 21,652 50.7% Asia 158,814 87.5% 443,534 61.2% (China) 152,447* 121.1% 308,995 64.6% Others 819 5.1% 36,006 60.5% Total 212,747 48.0% 1,163,141 64.9%

*Record high for the month of April

-Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 8th consecutive month.

-Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

-Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 9th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

Apr. 2020 YOY Jan. – Apr.

2020 YOY Total 45,006 80.5% 232,101 84.0% Registrations 22,347 85.8% 109,407 78.7% Mini-vehicles 22,659 75.9% 122,694 89.4%

-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 2nd consecutive month.

-Fit was the industry’s 2nd best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of April 2020 with sales of 8,977 units. Freed was the industry’s 5th best-selling car with sales of 6,030 units.

-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of April 2020 with sales of 14,034 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 6th best-selling car with sales of 4,681 units.

Exports from Japan

Apr. 2020 YOY Jan. – Apr.

2020 YOY Total 8,208 64.1% 31,705 57.5% North America 31 1.3% 2,173 11.3% (USA) 31 1.3% 1,765 9.4% Europe 7,283 86.1% 24,664 87.1% Asia 423 46.1% 2,254 49.7% Others 471 48.2% 2,614 84.1%

-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.

