Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

   November 28, 2019

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2019.

Worldwide Production

October 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
Japan 56,183 63.3% 739,404 102.2%
Outside of Japan 372,214 95.2% 3,657,138 98.3%
Worldwide Total 428,397 89.3% 4,396,542 99.0%

Production Outside of Japan

October 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
North America 167,384 98.7% 1,580,760 103.3%
(USA) 110,506 88.1% 1,053,558 100.7%
Europe 11,436 75.4% 94,724 69.4%
Asia 176,742 93.1% 1,839,931 97.3%
(China) 126,391 * 106.5% 1,268,251 104.2%
Others 16,652 102.0% 141,723 87.8%
Overseas Total 428,397 89.3% 4,396,542 99.0%

*Record high for the month of October

Production in Japan for the month of October 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since Sep 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since Aug 2019).

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since Aug 2019).

SOURCE: Honda

