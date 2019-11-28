Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Production in Japan for the month of October 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since Sep 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since Aug 2019).

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since Aug 2019).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda