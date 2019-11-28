Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2019.
Worldwide Production
|October 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|Japan
|56,183
|63.3%
|739,404
|102.2%
|Outside of Japan
|372,214
|95.2%
|3,657,138
|98.3%
|Worldwide Total
|428,397
|89.3%
|4,396,542
|99.0%
Production Outside of Japan
|October 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|North America
|167,384
|98.7%
|1,580,760
|103.3%
|(USA)
|110,506
|88.1%
|1,053,558
|100.7%
|Europe
|11,436
|75.4%
|94,724
|69.4%
|Asia
|176,742
|93.1%
|1,839,931
|97.3%
|(China)
|126,391 *
|106.5%
|1,268,251
|104.2%
|Others
|16,652
|102.0%
|141,723
|87.8%
|Overseas Total
|428,397
|89.3%
|4,396,542
|99.0%
*Record high for the month of October
Production in Japan for the month of October 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since Sep 2019).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since Aug 2019).
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since Aug 2019).
