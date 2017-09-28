Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2017.
Worldwide Production
|August 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|Japan
|55,123
|+5.6%
|519,403
|+1.6%
|Outside of Japan
|379,272 *
|+8.0%
|2,899,004
|+5.5%
|Worldwide Total
|434,395 *
|+7.7%
|3,418,407
|+4.9%
*Record high for the month of August
Production Outside of Japan
|August 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|North America
|171,436
|-6.2%
|1,247,002
|-6.5%
|(USA)
|115,274
|-6.1%
|812,132
|-7.5%
|Europe
|8,268
|+23.3%
|108,666
|+34.4%
|Asia
|182,582 *
|+23.7%
|1,429,237
|+15.3%
|(China)
|106,790 *
|+29.8%
|916,121
|+24.0%
|Others
|16,986
|+19.5%
|114,099
|+22.2%
|Overseas Total
|379,272 *
|+8.0%
|2,899,004
|+5.5%
*Record high for the month of August
Production in Japan for the month of August 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since June 2017).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of August. This includes record high production for the month of August in Asia and China.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of August.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|Vehicle type
|August 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|Registrations
|25,526
|+14.0%
|257,974
|+2.1%
|Mini-Vehicles
|18,637
|-8.7%
|218,169
|+1.9%
|Honda Brand Total
|44,163
|+3.2%
|476,143
|+2.0%
Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of August 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since July 2017).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since July 2017).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months (since April 2017).
＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FIT was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2017 with sales of 7,705 units. FREED was the industry’s sixth best-selling car with sales of 6,557 units.
＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s second best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2017 with sales of 10,080 units. N-WGN was the industry’s ninth best-selling car with sales of 4,658 units.
Exports from Japan
|August 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|North America
|1,581
|-69.5%
|18,563
|-63.5%
|(USA)
|1,580
|-69.0%
|18,157
|-64.0%
|Europe
|1,544
|-41.9%
|19,323
|-29.5%
|Asia
|752
|-54.0%
|7,064
|-17.3%
|Others
|382
|-42.2%
|5,390
|-17.2%
|Total
|4,259
|-58.0%
|50,340
|-46.0%
Total exports from Japan in August 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since June 2017).