Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Production in Japan for the month of August 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since June 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of August. This includes record high production for the month of August in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of August.