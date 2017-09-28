Home > News Releases > Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

September 28, 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2017.

Worldwide Production

August 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
Japan 55,123 +5.6% 519,403 +1.6%
Outside of Japan 379,272 * +8.0% 2,899,004 +5.5%
Worldwide Total 434,395 * +7.7% 3,418,407 +4.9%

*Record high for the month of August

Production Outside of Japan

August 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
North America 171,436 -6.2% 1,247,002 -6.5%
(USA) 115,274 -6.1% 812,132 -7.5%
Europe 8,268 +23.3% 108,666 +34.4%
Asia 182,582 * +23.7% 1,429,237 +15.3%
(China) 106,790 * +29.8% 916,121 +24.0%
Others 16,986 +19.5% 114,099 +22.2%
Overseas Total 379,272 * +8.0% 2,899,004 +5.5%

*Record high for the month of August

Production in Japan for the month of August 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since June 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of August. This includes record high production for the month of August in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of August.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Vehicle type August 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
Registrations 25,526 +14.0% 257,974 +2.1%
Mini-Vehicles 18,637 -8.7% 218,169 +1.9%
Honda Brand Total 44,163 +3.2% 476,143 +2.0%

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of August 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since July 2017).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since July 2017).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months (since April 2017).

＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FIT was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2017 with sales of 7,705 units. FREED was the industry’s sixth best-selling car with sales of 6,557 units.

＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s second best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2017 with sales of 10,080 units. N-WGN was the industry’s ninth best-selling car with sales of 4,658 units.

Exports from Japan

August 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Aug. 2017)
Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
North America 1,581 -69.5% 18,563 -63.5%
(USA) 1,580 -69.0% 18,157 -64.0%
Europe 1,544 -41.9% 19,323 -29.5%
Asia 752 -54.0% 7,064 -17.3%
Others 382 -42.2% 5,390 -17.2%
Total 4,259 -58.0% 50,340 -46.0%

Total exports from Japan in August 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since June 2017).

