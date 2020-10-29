Honda sets half of fiscal year records for automobile production in China; Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

World Production
|September 2020
|YOY
|1st Half of Fiscal Year 2020
(Apr.-Sep. 2020)
|YOY
|Japan
|66,851
|102.4%
|332,303
|74.9%
|Outside of Japan
|405,845
|111.2%
|1,777,483
|81.7%
|North America
|151,562
|103.6%
|623,896
|67.3%
|(USA)
|102,112
|105.6%
|418,261
|67.6%
|Europe
|8,030
|77.3%
|25,156
|52.3%
|Asia
|232,621＊1
|120.6%
|1,089,379
|97.3%
|(China)
|189,060＊1
|133.9%
|957,367＊2
|121.3%
|Others
|13,632
|88.4%
|39,052
|47.8%
|Total
|472,696＊1
|109.9%
|2,109,786
|80.5%
*1 Record high for the month of September
*2 Record high for any half of fiscal years
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
-Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years.
-Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
-Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in nine years.
September 2020
-Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.
-Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
-Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 14 months.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|September 2020
|YOY
|1st Half of Fiscal Year 2020
(Apr.-Sep. 2020)
|YOY
|Total
|59,504
|81.4%
|281,586
|74.2%
|Registrations
|27,086
|75.4%
|135,779
|72.2%
|Mini-vehicles
|32,418
|87.2%
|145,807
|76.2%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
-Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.
-New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years.
-Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.
September 2020
-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
-Fit was the industry’s sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,922 units. Freed was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 7,689 units.
-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 18,631 units. N-WGN was the industry’s sixth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,977 units.
Exports from Japan
|September 2020
|YOY
|1st Half of Fiscal Year 2020
(Apr.-Sep. 2020)
|YOY
|Total
|7,746
|71.3%
|50,393
|80.0%
|North America
|410
|115.8%
|3,285
|38.9%
|(USA)
|410
|115.8%
|3,045
|37.8%
|Europe
|5,273
|60.5%
|38,544
|86.7%
|Asia
|851
|104.9%
|3,866
|81.7%
|Others
|1,212
|124.8%
|4,698
|87.0%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
-Total exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
September 2020
-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
SOURCE: Honda