Honda sets half of fiscal year records for automobile production in China; Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2020-March 2021) and the month of September 2020

   October 29, 2020

World Production

　 September 2020 YOY 1st Half of Fiscal Year 2020
(Apr.-Sep. 2020)
 YOY
Japan 66,851 102.4% 332,303 74.9%
Outside of Japan 405,845 111.2% 1,777,483 81.7%
North America 151,562 103.6% 623,896 67.3%
(USA) 102,112 105.6% 418,261 67.6%
Europe 8,030 77.3% 25,156 52.3%
Asia 232,621＊1 120.6% 1,089,379 97.3%
(China) 189,060＊1 133.9% 957,367＊2 121.3%
Others 13,632 88.4% 39,052 47.8%
Total 472,696＊1 109.9% 2,109,786 80.5%

　*1 Record high for the month of September
*2 Record high for any half of fiscal years

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

-Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year  decrease for the first time in five years.
-Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
-Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in nine years.

September 2020

-Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.
-Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
-Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 14 months.

Sales in the Japanese Market

　 September 2020
 YOY 1st Half of Fiscal Year 2020
(Apr.-Sep. 2020)
 YOY
Total 59,504 81.4% 281,586 74.2%
Registrations 27,086 75.4% 135,779 72.2%
Mini-vehicles 32,418 87.2% 145,807 76.2%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

-Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.
-New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years.
-Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.

September 2020

-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
-Fit was the industry’s sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,922 units. Freed was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 7,689 units.
-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 18,631 units. N-WGN was the industry’s sixth best-selling car  in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,977 units.

Exports from Japan

　 September 2020
 YOY 1st Half of Fiscal Year 2020
(Apr.-Sep. 2020)		 YOY
Total 7,746 71.3% 50,393 80.0%
North America 410 115.8% 3,285 38.9%
(USA) 410 115.8% 3,045 37.8%
Europe 5,273 60.5% 38,544 86.7%
Asia 851 104.9% 3,866 81.7%
Others 1,212 124.8% 4,698 87.0%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

-Total exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

September 2020

-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.

SOURCE: Honda

Close
Close