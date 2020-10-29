Honda sets half of fiscal year records for automobile production in China; Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.

-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.

-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

-Fit was the industry’s sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,922 units. Freed was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 7,689 units.

-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 18,631 units. N-WGN was the industry’s sixth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,977 units.