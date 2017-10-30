Honda sets first half of fiscal year records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013), setting record high production for any half of fiscal years. This includes record high production in Asia, and China.

Production worldwide for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013), setting record high production for the first half of fiscal year.