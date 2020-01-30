Honda sets all-time calendar year records for automobile production in China

Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 2 years

   January 30, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the year of 2019 as well as for the month of December 2019.

World Production

Dec. 2019 YOY Jan-Dec
2019 Acc.		 YOY
Japan 50,724 62.0% 843,056 94.6%
Outside of Japan 312,280 91.9% 4,327,539 96.9%
North America 101,110 81.4% 1,817,191 99.8%
(USA) 67,168 80.8% 1,205,016 97.1%
Europe 5,924 61.2% 108,783 68.0%
Asia 194,912 100.2% 2,234,963 97.3%
(China) 145,566 105.1% 1,566,735 104.3%
Others 10,334 89.3% 166,602 88.8%
Total 363,004 86.1% 5,170,595 96.5%
  • Record high for calendar year and the month of December: China
  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 2 years.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 8 years.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 8 years.

