Honda sets all-time calendar year records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the year of 2019 as well as for the month of December 2019.
World Production
|Dec. 2019
|YOY
|Jan-Dec
2019 Acc.
|YOY
|Japan
|50,724
|62.0%
|843,056
|94.6%
|Outside of Japan
|312,280
|91.9%
|4,327,539
|96.9%
|North America
|101,110
|81.4%
|1,817,191
|99.8%
|(USA)
|67,168
|80.8%
|1,205,016
|97.1%
|Europe
|5,924
|61.2%
|108,783
|68.0%
|Asia
|194,912
|100.2%
|2,234,963
|97.3%
|(China)
|145,566
|105.1%
|1,566,735
|104.3%
|Others
|10,334
|89.3%
|166,602
|88.8%
|Total
|363,004
|86.1%
|5,170,595
|96.5%
- Record high for calendar year and the month of December: China
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 2 years.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 8 years.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 8 years.
SOURCE: Honda