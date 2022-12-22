Honda selected for 6th consecutive year to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company was selected for the sixth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (“DJSI World”)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company was selected for the sixth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (“DJSI World”). The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (“DJSI”) serve as one of the key benchmarks for socially responsible investing*.

The DJSI are the investment indices published by the U.S.-based S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI”), which evaluate sustainability of the world’s leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria and select companies that demonstrate overall excellence for the indices.

Based on its annual review, S&P DJI published the updated components list, and Honda was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia / Pacific Index for the eighth consecutive year. In the review, Honda also was ranked in the top five for the global Automobile sector and added to the DJSI World.

Honda received especially high scores in the automobile sector in several criterions including the “Materiality” and “Innovation Management” in the Governance & Economic Dimension, the “Environmental Reporting” in the Environmental Dimension and the “Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy” in the Social Dimension.

As a mobility company, Honda will pursue unique creations and take on new challenges to continue offering attractive products and services that bring joy to customers all around the world while listening to stakeholders’ voices and helping to address various social issues. In this way, Honda will strive to become a company society wants to exist.

* Investment strategy which includes criteria for evaluating investees’ corporate social responsibility, in addition to conventional financial indicator analysis

SOURCE: Honda