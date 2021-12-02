Honda selected for 5th consecutive year to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company was selected for the fifth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (“DJSI World”)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company was selected for the fifth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (“DJSI World”). The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (“DJSI”) serve as one of the key benchmarks for socially responsible investing*.

The DJSI are the investment indices run by the U.S.-based S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. which evaluate sustainability of the world’s leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria and select companies that demonstrate overall excellence for the indices.

Based on their annual DJSI review, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. published the components list and Honda was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for seven consecutive years. In the review, Honda also was ranked in the top five for the global Automobile sector and added to the DJSI World.

Honda issued the “Honda Sustainability Report 2021” summarizing Honda’s approach and initiatives toward sustainability. For more information, please visit :

https://global.honda/about/sustainability/report.html.

Through unique creations and challenges as a mobility company, Honda will continue providing appealing products and services that bring joy to customers while listening to stakeholders’ voices and helping to solve various social issues. In this way, Honda will strive to become a company society wants to exist.

* Investment strategy which includes criteria for evaluating investees’ corporate social responsibility, in addition to conventional financial indicator analysis

