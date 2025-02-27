Honda selected as a CDP “Climate Change A List” company for second consecutive year

The CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for companies and local governments (cities, states and regions) around the world. The companies and local governments disclose their environmental information using the CDP questionnaire with three separate sectors – climate change, forest and water security. In 2024, more than 24,800 companies, including listed companies that account for more than 66% of global market capitalization, disclosed their environmental information. The CDP assesses the disclosed information on a score of A to D –, and companies with outstanding initiatives are named to the A List. Among more than 24,800 companies which disclosed environmental information for 2024, Honda was included in the short list of the companies making the A List.

Honda is aiming to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. To this end, Honda has been pursuing electrification of its products by setting and disclosing 2030 milestone targets for both the sales ratio of electrified products and the reduction rate of CO 2 emissions intensity during product use for motorcycles, automobiles and power products, respectively. In the area of corporate activities, Honda has set and disclosed a target to reduce the total amount of CO 2 emissions by 46% from its corporate activities by 2030 compared to the FY2020 level. Working toward this target, Honda has been improving production efficiency, introducing various energy-saving measures, shifting toward the use of low-carbon energy and facilitating the utilization of renewable energy. Honda views these initiatives as leading to the selection of Honda to the Climate Change A list.

Honda will strive to realize a carbon-neutral society, while continuing to take a proactive approach to the initiatives to address climate change and the disclosure of its environmental information.