Honda reveals specification for its Next Generation Fuel Cell Module

Compared to the current model, cost reduced by half, durability more than doubled and volumetric power density increased more than three times

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today made its first global release of specifications for Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module and Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator at H2 & FC EXPO – the 23rd Int’l Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo – which started today at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

Mass production of the Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module is scheduled to begin in 2027 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2028), with mass production of the Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator scheduled to begin in 2026.

Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module

The Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module unveiled today is being independently developed by Honda as a successor to the current model Honda jointly developed with General Motors (GM).

In addition to achieving a rated output of 150 kW, the Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module will feature half of the production cost and more than double the durability compared to the current model. Moreover, the module was downsized by increasing the volumetric power density*1 by more than three times, which increased the flexibility of installation layouts.

By further expanding domains for application of the system and sales regions of this next-generation fuel cell module, Honda is striving to make a greater contribution to the realization of a sustainable, energy-oriented society.



Mockup model of Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module

*1 Volumetric Power Density: The amount of electrical energy that can be output per unit volume.

Advancements compared to previous FC modules

CLARITY FUEL CELL equipped model: First-generation Honda FC module introduced in 2016; production discontinued in 2019.

CR-V equipped model: Current FC module codeveloped with GM and installed in CR-V e:FCEV in 2024.

Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module Specifications

Maximum Output (Net) 150 kW Output Voltage 450 – 850 V Maximum Efficiency (Net) 59.8 % FC Refrigerant Honda Genuine FC refrigerant Hydrogen Gas Composition Equivalent to ISO 14687 Low Voltage Power Supply DC24V Module Dimensions DC24V W730 x D580 x H700 mm Volume ・ Volumetric Density 300 L ・ 0.50 kW/L Weight ・ Weight Density 250 kg ・ 0.60 kW/kg Operating Temperature -30℃ – +60℃ Storage Temperature -40℃ – +60℃ Max Altitude 3,500 m Ingress Protection Rating Equivalent to IP67 CAN Communication Standard ISO11898 Communication Protocol SAE J1939 / Honda Hi-Speed CAN (selectable) Compatible Communication Speeds 500 kbps

Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator

The Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator, scheduled for mass production in 2026, is a stationary power storage system capable of supplying hydrogen-derived, clean electricity to large facilities such as factories and offices. It utilizes the fuel cell also being used for the Honda CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell vehicle.

The compact size of the Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator realized through the optimization of the design of its cooling system and internal layout enables flexible fit to the installation environments of each customer. Moreover, to promptly provide highly reliable backup power, the Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator is being developed to feature high responsiveness that enables it to begin supplying power within 10 seconds of startup.

In addition to supplying power that accommodates the diverse power needs of customers through this product, Honda will contribute to the decarbonization initiatives of customers by offering comprehensive support ranging from product installation to after-sales service.

Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator System Specifications

Usage Emergency Backup Power Generator Output Up to four 250kW units (1,000kW total) can be connected in series

It can be configured in parallel based on 4 units to exceed a total capacity of 1,000 kW Rated Voltage AC 200-480V, 3-phase, 4-wire system Compliant Standards ANSI/CSA FC1 / IEC 62282-3-100 Startup Time Within 10sec Installation Environment Temperature: -25°C – +45°C Altitude: MAX 2,000m / Performance guaranteed 1,000m Noise Level 76dBA (@7m) or less Exhaust Zero Emission (No CO 2 , NOx)

*Note: Information based on standard products working under standby operating conditions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE: Honda