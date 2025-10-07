Honda Research Institute USA expands advanced R&D presence in Ohio

$2.6 million investment will establish additional HRI-US Advanced Materials Science Lab on The Ohio State University SciTech Campus

Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US) today announced a $2.6 million investment to expand its advanced research presence in Ohio, including a new Advanced Materials Science Lab to support collaborative research and data-driven innovation for future Honda technologies.

The new HRI lab will be located on The Ohio State University (OSU) SciTech Campus in Columbus and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025. The activities will include a focus on existing areas of HRI research such as quantum technologies and other nanotechnologies, hydrogen fuel cells, carbon capture technologies, next-generation EV batteries and battery recycling.

“As Honda continues to invest in the future of mobility including what powers it, Ohio continues to be one of our most important centers of innovation,” said Dr. Christopher Brooks, chief scientist and HRI-US division director. “We are grateful to the state of Ohio for supporting the continued expansion of Honda research capabilities in the Columbus region that will deepen our collaboration with academic and industry partners.”

This is the latest investment by Honda at the OSU SciTech campus. Honda established its 99P Labs on the campus in 2018; now part of HRI-US, 99P Labs conducts collaborative advanced research into energy and battery technologies, mobility-related human-computer interaction and software-defined mobility. OSU students and interns work at 99P Labs to advance innovations through experiential learning and application of design-thinking, data science, software engineering, and unique approaches to prototype testing.

The long-standing partnership between Honda and Ohio State began in 1987, when Honda purchased the Transportation Research Center near the company’s production facilities in Ohio, with $6 million of the original purchase dedicated to establishing a transportation research endowment fund in the OSU College of Engineering. This fund now surpasses $50 million in endowments. Honda also endows six faculty chairs in the College of Engineering.

In 2023, Honda announced an investment of $15 million as the lead foundational partner in The Ohio State Battery Cell R&D Center, which is also located on the SciTech campus. This investment complements broader initiatives in Ohio, including the Honda EV Hub, which includes the establishment of a flexible manufacturing capability to make ICE, hybrid-electric and battery-electric vehicles on the same production lines and a joint venture EV battery production facility in Ohio. These initiatives are part of Honda’s pledge to continue its contributions to the development of the Ohio region and support of the local community.

SOURCE: Honda