Honda: Production, sales and export results in September, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022) and the month of September 2021.
World Production
|September 2021
|YOY
|1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)
|YOY
|Japan
|29,743
|44.5%
|271,050
|81.6%
|Outside of Japan
|301,197
|74.2%
|1,707,742
|96.1%
|Total
|330,940
|70.0%
|1,978,792
|93.8%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|86,193
|56.9%
|652,641
|104.6%
|USA
|53,625
|52.5%
|434,016
|103.8%
|Asia
|204,889
|88.1%
|962,903
|88.4%
|China
|169,306
|89.6%
|752,633
|78.6%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
- Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
September 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|September 2021
|YOY
|1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)
|YOY
|Total
|39,657
|66.6%
|266,849
|94.8%
|Registrations
|20,940
|77.3%
|123,969
|91.3%
|Mini-vehicles
|18,717
|57.7%
|142,880
|98.0%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
- Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
September 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
- Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 6,139 units. VEZEL was the industry’s ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,901 units. Fit was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,730 units.
- N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 11,805 units. N-WGN was the industry’s ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 4,453 units.
Exports from Japan
|September 2021
|YOY
|1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)
|YOY
|Total
|5,117
|66.1%
|31,102
|61.7%
|North America
|1,583
|386.1%
|7,900
|240.5%
|USA
|1,543
|376.3%
|7,847
|257.7%
|Asia
|409
|48.1%
|3,757
|97.2%
|Europe
|2,761
|52.4%
|16,076
|41.7%
|Others
|364
|30.0%
|3,369
|71.7%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
- Total exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
September 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the tenth consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda