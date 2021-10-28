Honda: Production, sales and export results in September, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022) and the month of September 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022) and the month of September 2021.

World Production

　September 2021YOY1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)		YOY
Japan29,74344.5%271,05081.6%
Outside of Japan301,19774.2%1,707,74296.1%
Total330,94070.0%1,978,79293.8%

Production in Main Regions

North America86,19356.9%652,641104.6%
USA53,62552.5%434,016103.8%
Asia204,88988.1%962,90388.4%
China169,30689.6%752,63378.6%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
  • Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

September 2021

  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

September 2021YOY1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)		YOY
Total39,65766.6%266,84994.8%
Registrations20,94077.3%123,96991.3%
Mini-vehicles18,71757.7%142,88098.0%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
  • New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

September 2021

  • Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
  • New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
  • Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 6,139 units. VEZEL was the industry’s ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,901 units. Fit was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,730 units.
  • N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 11,805 units. N-WGN was the industry’s ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 4,453 units.

Exports from Japan

　September 2021YOY1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)		YOY
Total5,11766.1%31,10261.7%
North America1,583386.1%7,900240.5%
USA1,543376.3%7,847257.7%
Asia40948.1%3,75797.2%
Europe2,76152.4%16,07641.7%
Others36430.0%3,36971.7%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

September 2021

  • Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the tenth consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here