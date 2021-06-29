Honda: Production, sales and export results in May, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2021.

World Production

May 2021 YOY Jan.- May 2021 YOY Japan 23,643 50.2% 251,715 82.6% Outside of Japan 262,213 150.3% 1,533,050 141.9% North America 106,649 272.4% 579,978 130.7% USA 76,109 271.4% 392,774 130.9% Asia 135,737 101.7% 862,951 149.6% China 109,224 86.6% 668,909 153.8% Europe 8,200 – 39,908 184.3% Others 11,627 603.1% 50,213 132.4% Total 285,856 129.0% 1,784,765 128.9%

– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.

– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

May 2021 YOY Jan.- May 2021 YOY Total 38,494 117.5% 268,153 101.2% Registrations 15,794 95.0% 114,236 90.6% Mini-vehicles 22,700 140.8% 153,917 110.9%

-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.

-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

-Freed was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2021 with sales of 4,409 units.

-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2021 with sales of 14,215 units.

Exports from Japan

May 2021 YOY Jan.- May 2021 YOY Total 3,497 46.3% 18,035 45.9% North America 731 553.8% 2,870 124.5% USA 731 870.2% 2,870 155.2% Asia 679 254.3% 2,475 98.2% Europe 1,497 22.7% 9,366 29.9% Others 590 108.9% 3,324 105.3%

-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.

