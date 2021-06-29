Honda: Production, sales and export results in May, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2021.

World Production

May 2021YOYJan.- May 2021YOY
Japan23,64350.2%251,71582.6%
Outside of Japan262,213150.3%1,533,050141.9%
North America106,649272.4%579,978130.7%
USA76,109271.4%392,774130.9%
Asia135,737101.7%862,951149.6%
China109,22486.6%668,909153.8%
Europe8,20039,908184.3%
Others11,627603.1%50,213132.4%
Total285,856129.0%1,784,765128.9%

– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

May 2021YOYJan.- May 2021YOY
Total38,494117.5%268,153101.2%
Registrations15,79495.0%114,23690.6%
Mini-vehicles22,700140.8%153,917110.9%

-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
-Freed was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2021 with sales of 4,409 units.
-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2021 with sales of 14,215 units.

Exports from Japan

May 2021YOYJan.- May 2021YOY
Total3,49746.3%18,03545.9%
North America731553.8%2,870124.5%
USA731870.2%2,870155.2%
Asia679254.3%2,47598.2%
Europe1,49722.7%9,36629.9%
Others590108.9%3,324105.3%

-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

Related Content