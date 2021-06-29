Honda: Production, sales and export results in May, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2021.
World Production
|May 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2021
|YOY
|Japan
|23,643
|50.2%
|251,715
|82.6%
|Outside of Japan
|262,213
|150.3%
|1,533,050
|141.9%
|North America
|106,649
|272.4%
|579,978
|130.7%
|USA
|76,109
|271.4%
|392,774
|130.9%
|Asia
|135,737
|101.7%
|862,951
|149.6%
|China
|109,224
|86.6%
|668,909
|153.8%
|Europe
|8,200
|–
|39,908
|184.3%
|Others
|11,627
|603.1%
|50,213
|132.4%
|Total
|285,856
|129.0%
|1,784,765
|128.9%
– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|May 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2021
|YOY
|Total
|38,494
|117.5%
|268,153
|101.2%
|Registrations
|15,794
|95.0%
|114,236
|90.6%
|Mini-vehicles
|22,700
|140.8%
|153,917
|110.9%
-Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
-New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
-Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
-Freed was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2021 with sales of 4,409 units.
-N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2021 with sales of 14,215 units.
Exports from Japan
|May 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2021
|YOY
|Total
|3,497
|46.3%
|18,035
|45.9%
|North America
|731
|553.8%
|2,870
|124.5%
|USA
|731
|870.2%
|2,870
|155.2%
|Asia
|679
|254.3%
|2,475
|98.2%
|Europe
|1,497
|22.7%
|9,366
|29.9%
|Others
|590
|108.9%
|3,324
|105.3%
-Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda