Honda: Production, sales and export results in July, 2022

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2022.
World Production
|July 2022
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2022
|YOY
|Japan
|61,568
|97.3%
|373,833
|98.4%
|Outside of Japan
|281,637
|108.0%
|1,883,354
|90.6%
|Total
|343,205
|105.9%
|2,257,187
|91.9%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|63,818
|57.0%
|667,803
|82.8%
|USA
|39,417
|56.1%
|451,515
|84.6%
|Asia
|210,505
|157.0%
|1,175,451
|102.3%
|China
|169,306
|172.0%
|873,527
|98.8%
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales in the Japanese Market
|July 2022
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2022
|YOY
|Total
|50,489
|96.0%
|341,227
|92.6%
|Registrations
|25,334
|98.8%
|158,727
|99.0%
|Mini-vehicles
|25,155
|93.4%
|182,500
|87.7%
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 12th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|July 2022
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2022
|YOY
|Total
|9,583
|146.9%
|45,725
|147.6%
|North America
|1
|0.1%
|601
|12.7%
|USA
|1
|0.1%
|601
|12.7%
|Asia
|84
|11.7%
|1,386
|35.3%
|Europe
|7,479
|201.4%
|36,081
|207.7%
|Others
|2,019
|275.1%
|7,657
|182.4%
- Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda