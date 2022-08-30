Honda: Production, sales and export results in July, 2022

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2022

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2022.

World Production

　July 2022YOYJan.- Jul. 2022YOY
Japan61,56897.3%373,83398.4%
Outside of Japan281,637108.0%1,883,35490.6%
Total343,205105.9%2,257,18791.9%

Production in Main Regions

North America63,81857.0%667,80382.8%
USA39,41756.1%451,51584.6%
Asia210,505157.0%1,175,451102.3%
China169,306172.0%873,52798.8%
  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales in the Japanese Market

　July 2022YOYJan.- Jul. 2022YOY
Total50,48996.0%341,22792.6%
Registrations25,33498.8%158,72799.0%
Mini-vehicles25,15593.4%182,50087.7%
  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 12th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

July 2022YOYJan.- Jul. 2022YOY
Total9,583146.9%45,725147.6%
North America10.1%60112.7%
USA10.1%60112.7%
Asia8411.7%1,38635.3%
Europe7,479201.4%36,081207.7%
Others2,019275.1%7,657182.4%
  • Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here