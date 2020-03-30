Honda: production, sales and export results in February, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2020

   March 30, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2020.

World Production

Feb. 2020 YOY Jan. – Feb.
2020		 YOY
Japan 71,006 86.4% 131,663 82.8%
Outside of Japan 218,249 70.7% 543,342 76.6%
North America 145,678 95.2% 299,114 92.9%
(USA) 99,278 95.3% 202,084 93.4%
Europe 7,918 78.6% 16,487 67.7%
Asia 52,311 39.8% 204,102 61.3%
(China) 5,700 7.6% 112,445 53.9%
Others 12,342 85.6% 23,639 80.1%
Total 289,255 74.0% 675,005 77.8%
  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 7th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

Feb. 2020 YOY Jan. – Feb.
2020		 YOY
Total 62,827 90.4% 109,515 83.7%
Registrations 27,948 79.1% 47,625 72.8%
Mini-vehicles 34,879 102.1% 61,890 94.6%
  • Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
  • New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
  • Mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months.
  • Fit was the industry’s 7th best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2020 with sales of 8,221 units. Freed was the industry’s 10th best-selling car with sales of 7,319 units.
  • N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2020 with sales of 19,177 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 5th best-selling car with sales of 11,121 units.

Exports from Japan

Feb. 2020 YOY Jan. – Feb.
2020		 YOY
Total 8,209 53.6% 13,852 40.9%
North America 1,120 19.1% 1,849 13.2%
(USA) 936 16.5% 1,441 10.5%
Europe 5,445 77.3% 9,141 56.5%
Asia 722 47.5% 1,212 57.0%
Others 922 105.6% 1,650 110.4%
  • Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 9th consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

Close
Close