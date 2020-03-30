Honda: production, sales and export results in February, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2020.
World Production
|Feb. 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Feb.
2020
|YOY
|Japan
|71,006
|86.4%
|131,663
|82.8%
|Outside of Japan
|218,249
|70.7%
|543,342
|76.6%
|North America
|145,678
|95.2%
|299,114
|92.9%
|(USA)
|99,278
|95.3%
|202,084
|93.4%
|Europe
|7,918
|78.6%
|16,487
|67.7%
|Asia
|52,311
|39.8%
|204,102
|61.3%
|(China)
|5,700
|7.6%
|112,445
|53.9%
|Others
|12,342
|85.6%
|23,639
|80.1%
|Total
|289,255
|74.0%
|675,005
|77.8%
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 7th consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese market
|Feb. 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Feb.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|62,827
|90.4%
|109,515
|83.7%
|Registrations
|27,948
|79.1%
|47,625
|72.8%
|Mini-vehicles
|34,879
|102.1%
|61,890
|94.6%
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- Mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months.
- Fit was the industry’s 7th best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2020 with sales of 8,221 units. Freed was the industry’s 10th best-selling car with sales of 7,319 units.
- N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2020 with sales of 19,177 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 5th best-selling car with sales of 11,121 units.
Exports from Japan
|Feb. 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Feb.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|8,209
|53.6%
|13,852
|40.9%
|North America
|1,120
|19.1%
|1,849
|13.2%
|(USA)
|936
|16.5%
|1,441
|10.5%
|Europe
|5,445
|77.3%
|9,141
|56.5%
|Asia
|722
|47.5%
|1,212
|57.0%
|Others
|922
|105.6%
|1,650
|110.4%
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 9th consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda