Honda: Production, sales and export results in December, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2021.
World Production
|December 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Dec.
2021
|YOY
|Japan
|66,411
|108.0%
|615,587
|84.4%
|Outside of Japan
|308,666
|84.2%
|3,520,431
|95.9%
|Total
|375,077
|87.6%
|4,136,018
|94.0%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|90,723
|77.3%
|1,301,172
|89.7%
|USA
|59,559
|78.4%
|856,324
|88.6%
|Asia
|212,310
|90.6%
|2,054,204
|100.4%
|China
|163,259
|86.5%
|1,578,210
|95.9%
Calendar Year of 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.
December 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|December 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Dec.
2021
|YOY
|Total
|43,927
|96.7%
|579,740
|93.6%
|Registrations
|22,034
|105.0%
|274,338
|93.4%
|Mini-vehicles
|21,893
|89.5%
|305,402
|93.9%
Calendar Year of 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive year.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Freed was the industry’s ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 69,577 units.
- N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 188,940 units.
December 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienceda year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.
- Freed was the industry’s ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 5,331 units. VEZEL was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 4,476 units.
- N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2021 with sales of 13,439 units.
Exports from Japan
|December 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Dec.
2021
|YOY
|Total
|11,780
|221.1%
|66,674
|72.3%
|North America
|1,275
|1,655.8%
|10,585
|187.3%
|USA
|1,275
|1,677.6%
|10,532
|210.6%
|Asia
|433
|260.8%
|6,818
|98.2%
|Europe
|8,592
|176.6%
|41,113
|57.1%
|Others
|1,480
|675.8%
|8,158
|106.8%
Calendar Year of 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
December 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda