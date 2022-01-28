Honda: Production, sales and export results in December, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2021

World Production

　December 2021YOYJan.- Dec.
2021		YOY
Japan66,411108.0%615,58784.4%
Outside of Japan308,66684.2%3,520,43195.9%
Total375,07787.6%4,136,01894.0%

Production in Main Regions

North America90,72377.3%1,301,17289.7%
USA59,55978.4%856,32488.6%
Asia212,31090.6%2,054,204100.4%
China163,25986.5%1,578,21095.9%

Calendar Year of 2021

  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.

December 2021

  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

　December 2021YOYJan.- Dec.
2021		YOY
Total43,92796.7%579,74093.6%
Registrations22,034105.0%274,33893.4%
Mini-vehicles21,89389.5%305,40293.9%

Calendar Year of 2021

  • Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.
  • New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive year.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
  • Freed was the industry’s ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 69,577 units.
  • N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 188,940 units.

December 2021

  • Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
  • New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles experienceda year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.
  • Freed was the industry’s ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 5,331 units. VEZEL was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 4,476 units.
  • N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2021 with sales of 13,439 units.

Exports from Japan

　December 2021YOYJan.- Dec.
2021		YOY
Total11,780221.1%66,67472.3%
North America1,2751,655.8%10,585187.3%
USA1,2751,677.6%10,532210.6%
Asia433260.8%6,81898.2%
Europe8,592176.6%41,11357.1%
Others1,480675.8%8,158106.8%

Calendar Year of 2021

  • Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

December 2021

  • Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

