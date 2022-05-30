Honda: production, sales and export results in April, 2022

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2022.
World Production
|
|April 2022
|YOY
|Jan.- Apr. 2022
|YOY
|Japan
|27,598
|41.9%
|208,757
|91.5%
|Outside of Japan
|162,462
|46.6%
|1,073,741
|84.5%
|Total
|190,060
|45.8%
|1,282,498
|85.6%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|88,549
|72.4%
|409,762
|86.6%
|USA
|61,648
|71.0%
|274,300
|86.6%
|Asia
|69,781
|33.4%
|642,061
|88.3%
|China
|31,869
|18.6%
|462,222
|82.6%
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|April 2022
|YOY
|Jan.- Apr. 2022
|YOY
|Total
|37,422
|78.3%
|211,789
|92.2%
|Registrations
|14,868
|71.7%
|93,028
|94.5%
|Mini-vehicles
|22,554
|83.3%
|118,761
|90.5%
- Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|
|April 2022
|YOY
|Jan.- Apr. 2022
|YOY
|Total
|3,574
|59.6%
|23,936
|164.6%
|North America
|0
|0.0%
|597
|27.9%
|USA
|0
|0.0%
|597
|27.9%
|Asia
|121
|16.0%
|1,164
|64.8%
|Europe
|2,421
| 88.7%
|18,157
|230.7%
|Others
|1,032
|90.1%
|4,018
|147.0%
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 7 months
SOURCE: Honda