Honda: production, sales and export results in April, 2022

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2022.

World Production

　April 2022YOYJan.- Apr. 2022YOY
Japan27,59841.9%208,75791.5%
Outside of Japan162,46246.6%1,073,74184.5%
Total190,06045.8%1,282,49885.6%

Production in Main Regions

North America88,54972.4%409,76286.6%
USA61,64871.0%274,30086.6%
Asia69,78133.4%642,06188.3%
China31,86918.6%462,22282.6%
  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

　April 2022YOYJan.- Apr. 2022YOY
Total37,42278.3%211,78992.2%
Registrations14,86871.7%93,02894.5%
Mini-vehicles22,55483.3%118,76190.5%
  • Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

　April 2022YOYJan.- Apr. 2022YOY
Total3,57459.6%23,936164.6%
North America00.0%59727.9%
USA00.0%59727.9%
Asia12116.0%1,16464.8%
Europe2,421　 88.7%18,157230.7%
Others1,03290.1%4,018147.0%
  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 7 months

SOURCE: Honda

