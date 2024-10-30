Honda: Production, sales and export results for September, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2024.

World Production

September 2024 YOY September 2023 Apr.- Sep. 2024 YOY Apr.- Sep. 2023
Japan 61,707 units 100.3% 61,515 units 338,175 units 106.2% 318,525 units
Outside of Japan 237,138 units 76.0% 312,186 units 1,479,240 units 89.2% 1,658,044 units
Total 298,845 units 80.0% 373,701 units 1,817,415 units 91.9% 1,976,569 units

Production in Main Regions

North America 137,024 units 102.6% 133,510 units 818,817 units 104.9% 780,279 units
USA 84,790 units 97.9% 86,619 units 512,669 units 100.2% 511,420 units
Asia 91,296 units 53.0% 172,135 units 612,254 units 73.2% 836,862 units
China 50,425 units 42.3% 119,305 units 385,146 units 65.8% 585,378 units

September 2024

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 months
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

September 2024 YOY September 2023 Apr.- Sep. 2024 YOY Apr.- Sep. 2023
Total 67,982 units 125.5% 54,162 units 331,544 units 128.8% 257,369 units
Registrations 35,334 units 138.4% 25,534 units 189,506 units 158.7% 119,383 units
Mini-vehicles 32,648 units 114.0% 28,628 units 142,038 units 102.9% 137,986 units

September 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 14th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 13th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles:1st YOY increase in 3 months

Exports from Japan

September 2024 YOY September 2023 Apr.- Sep. 2024 YOY Apr.- Sep. 2023
Total 6,193 units 82.8% 7,478 units 36,342 units 90.8% 40,010 units
North America 278 units 117.3% 237 units 2,700 units 150.1% 1,799 units
USA 241 units 101.7% 237 units 2,539 units 146.9% 1,728 units
Asia 346 units 39.8% 869 units 2,292 units 54.0% 4,245 units
Europe 3,043 units 66.5% 4,578 units 18,286 units 75.7% 24,167 units
Others 2,526 units 140.8% 1,794 units 13,064 units 133.3% 9,799 units

September 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

SOURCE: Honda

