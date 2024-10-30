Honda: Production, sales and export results for September, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2024
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2024.
World Production
|
|September 2024
|YOY
|September 2023
|Apr.- Sep. 2024
|YOY
|Apr.- Sep. 2023
|Japan
|61,707 units
|100.3%
|61,515 units
|338,175 units
|106.2%
|318,525 units
|Outside of Japan
|237,138 units
|76.0%
|312,186 units
|1,479,240 units
|89.2%
|1,658,044 units
|Total
|298,845 units
|80.0%
|373,701 units
|1,817,415 units
|91.9%
|1,976,569 units
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|137,024 units
|102.6%
|133,510 units
|818,817 units
|104.9%
|780,279 units
|USA
|84,790 units
|97.9%
|86,619 units
|512,669 units
|100.2%
|511,420 units
|Asia
|91,296 units
|53.0%
|172,135 units
|612,254 units
|73.2%
|836,862 units
|China
|50,425 units
|42.3%
|119,305 units
|385,146 units
|65.8%
|585,378 units
September 2024
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|September 2024
|YOY
|September 2023
|Apr.- Sep. 2024
|YOY
|Apr.- Sep. 2023
|Total
|67,982 units
|125.5%
|54,162 units
|331,544 units
|128.8%
|257,369 units
|Registrations
|35,334 units
|138.4%
|25,534 units
|189,506 units
|158.7%
|119,383 units
|Mini-vehicles
|32,648 units
|114.0%
|28,628 units
|142,038 units
|102.9%
|137,986 units
September 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 14th consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 13th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles:1st YOY increase in 3 months
Exports from Japan
|
|September 2024
|YOY
|September 2023
|Apr.- Sep. 2024
|YOY
|Apr.- Sep. 2023
|Total
|6,193 units
|82.8%
|7,478 units
|36,342 units
|90.8%
|40,010 units
|North America
|278 units
|117.3%
|237 units
|2,700 units
|150.1%
|1,799 units
|USA
|241 units
|101.7%
|237 units
|2,539 units
|146.9%
|1,728 units
|Asia
|346 units
|39.8%
|869 units
|2,292 units
|54.0%
|4,245 units
|Europe
|3,043 units
|66.5%
|4,578 units
|18,286 units
|75.7%
|24,167 units
|Others
|2,526 units
|140.8%
|1,794 units
|13,064 units
|133.3%
|9,799 units
September 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
SOURCE: Honda