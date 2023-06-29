Honda: Production, sales and export results for May 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2023.
World production
|May 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2023
|YOY
|Japan
|44,510
|119.4%
|270,867
|110.1%
|Outside of Japan
|284,556
|137.4%
|1,375,052
|107.4%
|Total
|329,066
|134.7%
|1,645,919
|107.8%
Production in main regions
|North America
|136,673
|165.6%
|628,806
|127.7%
|USA
|87,889
|145.4%
|419,597
|125.4%
|Asia
|140,545
|118.7%
|713,342
|93.9%
|China
|99,842
|125.4%
|486,551
|89.8%
May 2023
- Production in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales in the Japanese Market
|May 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2023
|YOY
|Total
|35,189
|115.2%
|238,762
|98.5%
|Registrations
|15,776
|93.5%
|102,819
|93.6%
|Mini-vehicles
|19,413
|142.0%
|135,943
|102.7%
May 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 2 months
Exports from Japan
|May 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2023
|YOY
|Total
|6,837
|179.8%
|29,968
|108.0%
|North America
|213
|ー
|1,514
|253.6%
|USA
|193
|ー
|1,427
|239.0%
|Asia
|656
|676.3%
|2,137
|169.5%
|Europe
|4,309
|125.7%
|20,927
|96.9%
|Others
|1,659
|601.1%
|5,390
|125.5%
May 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda