Honda: Production, sales and export results for May 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2023.

World production

　May 2023YOYJan.- May 2023YOY
Japan44,510119.4%270,867110.1%
Outside of Japan284,556137.4%1,375,052107.4%
Total329,066134.7%1,645,919107.8%

Production in main regions

North America136,673165.6%628,806127.7%
USA87,889145.4%419,597125.4%
Asia140,545118.7%713,34293.9%
China99,842125.4%486,55189.8%

May 2023

  • Production in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales in the Japanese Market

　May 2023YOYJan.- May 2023YOY
Total35,189115.2%238,76298.5%
Registrations15,77693.5%102,81993.6%
Mini-vehicles19,413142.0%135,943102.7%

May 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 2 months

Exports from Japan

May 2023YOYJan.- May 2023YOY
Total6,837179.8%29,968108.0%
North America2131,514253.6%
USA1931,427239.0%
Asia656676.3%2,137169.5%
Europe4,309125.7%20,92796.9%
Others1,659601.1%5,390125.5%

May 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

