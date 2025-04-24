Honda: Production, sales and export results for March, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of March 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of March 2025.

World Production

March 2025 YOY March 2024 FY2024 YOY FY2023
Japan 61,154 units 99.6% 61,370 units 692,593 units 98.0% 706,846 units
Outside of Japan 268,510 units 96.0% 279,722 units 2,951,473 units 86.5% 3,411,024 units
Total 329,664 units 96.6% 341,092 units 3,644,066 units 88.5% 4,117,870 units

Production in Main Regions

North America 149,509 units 107.7% 138,781 units 1,608,441 units 100.2% 1,605,323 units
USA 93,283 units 104.0% 89,702 units 988,756 units 96.0% 1,029,492 units
Asia 112,019 units 83.1% 134,804 units 1,243,970 units 72.0% 1,728,330 units
China 73,320 units 86.6% 84,654 units 768,288 units 65.7% 1,169,695 units
March 2025
  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
  • Production outside Japan: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

March 2025 YOY March 2024 FY2024 YOY FY2023
Total 76,324 units 104.1% 73,321 units 668,582 units 109.4% 611,134 units
Registrations 44,876 units 98.4% 45,584 units 378,498 units 121.4% 311,850 units
Mini-vehicles 31,448 units 113.4% 27,737 units 290,084 units 96.9% 299,284 units
March 2025
  • Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

March 2025 YOY March 2024 FY2024 YOY FY2023
Total 6,589 units 77.9% 8,462 units 84,850 units 90.4% 93,909 units
North America 2,914 units 461.1% 632 units 8,059 units 145.4% 5,542 units
USA 2,794 units 442.1% 632 units 7,722 units 144.2% 5,354 units
Asia 466 units 177.2% 263 units 4,981 units 78.4% 6,351 units
Europe 1,998 units 34.8% 5,748 units 44,567 units 75.3% 59,194 units
Others 1,211 units 66.6% 1,819 units 27,243 units 119.4% 22,822 units
March 2025
  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

SOURCE: Honda

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/honda-production-sales-and-export-results-for-march-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here