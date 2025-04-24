Honda: Production, sales and export results for March, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of March 2025
World Production
|
|March 2025
|YOY
|March 2024
|FY2024
|YOY
|FY2023
|Japan
|61,154 units
|99.6%
|61,370 units
|692,593 units
|98.0%
|706,846 units
|Outside of Japan
|268,510 units
|96.0%
|279,722 units
|2,951,473 units
|86.5%
|3,411,024 units
|Total
|329,664 units
|96.6%
|341,092 units
|3,644,066 units
|88.5%
|4,117,870 units
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|
|149,509 units
|107.7%
|138,781 units
|1,608,441 units
|100.2%
|1,605,323 units
|
|USA
|93,283 units
|104.0%
|89,702 units
|988,756 units
|96.0%
|1,029,492 units
|Asia
|
|112,019 units
|83.1%
|134,804 units
|1,243,970 units
|72.0%
|1,728,330 units
|
|China
|73,320 units
|86.6%
|84,654 units
|768,288 units
|65.7%
|1,169,695 units
March 2025
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- Production outside Japan: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|March 2025
|YOY
|March 2024
|FY2024
|YOY
|FY2023
|Total
|76,324 units
|104.1%
|73,321 units
|668,582 units
|109.4%
|611,134 units
|Registrations
|44,876 units
|98.4%
|45,584 units
|378,498 units
|121.4%
|311,850 units
|Mini-vehicles
|31,448 units
|113.4%
|27,737 units
|290,084 units
|96.9%
|299,284 units
March 2025
- Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports from Japan
|
|March 2025
|YOY
|March 2024
|FY2024
|YOY
|FY2023
|Total
|
|6,589 units
|77.9%
|8,462 units
|84,850 units
|90.4%
|93,909 units
|North America
|
|2,914 units
|461.1%
|632 units
|8,059 units
|145.4%
|5,542 units
|
|USA
|2,794 units
|442.1%
|632 units
|7,722 units
|144.2%
|5,354 units
|Asia
|
|466 units
|177.2%
|263 units
|4,981 units
|78.4%
|6,351 units
|Europe
|
|1,998 units
|34.8%
|5,748 units
|44,567 units
|75.3%
|59,194 units
|Others
|
|1,211 units
|66.6%
|1,819 units
|27,243 units
|119.4%
|22,822 units
March 2025
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
SOURCE: Honda
