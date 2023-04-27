Honda: Production, sales and export results for March 2023 and April 2022 – March 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales and export results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 as well as for the month of March 2023.
World Production
|April 2022 – March 2023
|March 2023
|Units
|FY on FY
|Units
|YOY
|Japan
|643,338
|101.4%
|72,759
|101.4%
|Outside of Japan
|3,177,476
|90.5%
|349,000
|110.0%
|Total
|3,820,814
|92.2%
|421,759
|108.4%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|1,248,861
|98.30%
|134,665
|119.90%
|USA
|866,714
|103.30%
|89,614
|124.40%
|Asia
|1,862,823
|88.40%
|206,356
|104.30%
|China
|1,306,836
|80.70%
|150,244
|102.50%
April 2022 – March 2023
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
- Production outside Japan: 5th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
March 2023
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
Sales in the Japanese Market
|April 2022 – March 2023
|March 2023
|Units
|FY on FY
|Units
|YOY
|Total
|560,606
|98.0%
|72,097
|98.1%
|Registrations
|262,320
|95.5%
|32,705
|95.4%
|Mini-vehicles
|298,286
|100.3%
|39,392
|100.4%
April 2022 – March 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
March 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 2 months
Exports from Japan
|April 2022 – March 2023
|March 2023
|Units
|FY on FY
|Units
|YOY
|Total
|72,920
|92.9%
|7,073
|94.5%
|North America
|1,968
|18.9%
|453
|ー
|USA
|1,853
|17.9%
|453
|ー
|Asia
|2,458
|36.0%
|547
|208.0%
|Europe
|56,716
|109.7%
|5,066
|84.5%
|Others
|11,778
|123.3%
|1,007
|82.3%
April 2022 – March 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
March 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY decrease
SOURCE: Honda