Honda: Production, sales and export results for March 2023 and April 2022 – March 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales and export results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 as well as for the month of March 2023.

World Production

April 2022 – March 2023March 2023
 UnitsFY on FYUnitsYOY
Japan643,338101.4%72,759101.4%
Outside of Japan3,177,47690.5%349,000110.0%
Total3,820,81492.2%421,759108.4%

Production in Main Regions

North America1,248,86198.30%134,665119.90%
USA866,714103.30%89,614124.40%
Asia1,862,82388.40%206,356104.30%
China1,306,83680.70%150,244102.50%

April 2022 – March 2023

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
  • Production outside Japan: 5th consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

March 2023

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 5 months

Sales in the Japanese Market

April 2022 – March 2023March 2023
UnitsFY on FYUnitsYOY
Total560,60698.0%72,09798.1%
Registrations262,32095.5%32,70595.4%
Mini-vehicles298,286100.3%39,392100.4%

April 2022 – March 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

March 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 2 months

Exports from Japan

April 2022 – March 2023March 2023
UnitsFY on FYUnitsYOY
Total72,92092.9%7,07394.5%
North America1,96818.9%453
USA1,85317.9%453
Asia2,45836.0%547208.0%
Europe56,716109.7%5,06684.5%
Others11,778123.3%1,00782.3%

April 2022 – March 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years

March 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY decrease

SOURCE: Honda

