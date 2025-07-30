Honda: Production, sales and export results for June, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2025.

World Production

June 2025 YOY June 2024 Jan.- Jun. 2025 YOY Jan.- Jun. 2024
Japan 60,804 units 108.5% 56,037 units 326,141 units 97.9% 333,207 units
Outside of Japan 226,979 units 97.2% 233,416 units 1,410,240 units 91.1% 1,548,775 units
Total 287,783 units 99.4% 289,453 units 1,736,381 units 92.3% 1,881,982 units

Production in Main Regions

North America 124,350 units 94.6% 131,460 units 817,736 units 98.0% 834,106 units
USA 71,255 units 87.9% 81,029 units 494,998 units 94.9% 521,604 units
Asia 96,931 units 104.9% 92,441 units 544,043 units 80.9% 672,368 units
China 59,752 units 104.6% 57,140 units 317,257 units 76.9% 412,800 units
June 2025
  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 months
  • Production outside Japan: 11th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 11th consecutive month of YOY decrease
The First Half of Calendar Year 2025
  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 years
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

June 2025 YOY June 2024 Jan.- Jun. 2025 YOY Jan.- Jun. 2024
Total 49,263 units 83.1% 59,246 units 319,695 units 93.5% 341,782 units
Registrations 27,016 units 77.3% 34,957 units 179,948 units 89.8% 200,362 units
Mini-vehicles 22,247 units 91.6% 24,289 units 139,747 units 98.8% 141,420 units
June 2025
  • Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
The First Half of Calendar Year 2025
  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

June 2025 YOY June 2024 Jan.- Jun. 2025 YOY Jan.- Jun. 2024
Total 12,012 units 190.7% 6,300 units 51,944 units 116.2% 44,689 units
North America 2,754 units 472.4% 583 units 13,413 units 494.8% 2,711 units
USA 2,538 units 476.2% 533 units 12,806 units 490.5% 2,611 units
Asia 468 units 108.1% 433 units 2,452 units 107.7% 2,277 units
Europe 5,325 units 205.8% 2,587 units 20,937 units 76.4% 27,417 units
Others 3,465 units 128.5% 2,697 units 15,142 units 123.3% 12,284 units
June 2025
  • Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
The First Half of Calendar Year 2025
  • Total exports from Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/honda-production-sales-and-export-results-for-june-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here