Honda: Production, sales and export results for June, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2025
World Production
|
|June 2025
|YOY
|June 2024
|Jan.- Jun. 2025
|YOY
|Jan.- Jun. 2024
|Japan
|60,804 units
|108.5%
|56,037 units
|326,141 units
|97.9%
|333,207 units
|Outside of Japan
|226,979 units
|97.2%
|233,416 units
|1,410,240 units
|91.1%
|1,548,775 units
|Total
|287,783 units
|99.4%
|289,453 units
|1,736,381 units
|92.3%
|1,881,982 units
Production in Main Regions
|
|North America
|124,350 units
|94.6%
|131,460 units
|817,736 units
|98.0%
|834,106 units
|
|USA
|71,255 units
|87.9%
|81,029 units
|494,998 units
|94.9%
|521,604 units
|
|Asia
|96,931 units
|104.9%
|92,441 units
|544,043 units
|80.9%
|672,368 units
|
|China
|59,752 units
|104.6%
|57,140 units
|317,257 units
|76.9%
|412,800 units
June 2025
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 months
- Production outside Japan: 11th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 11th consecutive month of YOY decrease
The First Half of Calendar Year 2025
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 years
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|June 2025
|YOY
|June 2024
|Jan.- Jun. 2025
|YOY
|Jan.- Jun. 2024
|Total
|49,263 units
|83.1%
|59,246 units
|319,695 units
|93.5%
|341,782 units
|Registrations
|27,016 units
|77.3%
|34,957 units
|179,948 units
|89.8%
|200,362 units
|Mini-vehicles
|22,247 units
|91.6%
|24,289 units
|139,747 units
|98.8%
|141,420 units
June 2025
- Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
The First Half of Calendar Year 2025
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|
|June 2025
|YOY
|June 2024
|Jan.- Jun. 2025
|YOY
|Jan.- Jun. 2024
|Total
|12,012 units
|190.7%
|6,300 units
|51,944 units
|116.2%
|44,689 units
|North America
|2,754 units
|472.4%
|583 units
|13,413 units
|494.8%
|2,711 units
|USA
|2,538 units
|476.2%
|533 units
|12,806 units
|490.5%
|2,611 units
|Asia
|468 units
|108.1%
|433 units
|2,452 units
|107.7%
|2,277 units
|Europe
|5,325 units
|205.8%
|2,587 units
|20,937 units
|76.4%
|27,417 units
|Others
|3,465 units
|128.5%
|2,697 units
|15,142 units
|123.3%
|12,284 units
June 2025
- Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
The First Half of Calendar Year 2025
- Total exports from Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda
