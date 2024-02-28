Honda production, sales and export results for January 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2024.

World Production

January
2024		YOYJan. 2023
Japan56,469 units119.7%47,193 units
Outside of Japan280,650 units120.2%233,564 units
Total337,119 units120.1%280,757 units

Production in Main Regions

North America135,474 units127.0%106,673 units
USA78,403 units110.4%71,009 units
Asia139,273 units114.7%121,386 units
China85,949 units119.7%71,803 units

January 2024

  • Production in Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Worldwide production: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales in the Japanese Market

January 2024YOY
Jan. 2023
Total53,402 units118.6%45,018 units
Registrations28,882 units167.2%17,276 units
Mini-vehicles24,520 units88.4%27,742 units

January 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months

Exports from Japan

Janyary 2024YOYJan. 2023
Total6,789 units136.4%4,979 units
North America270 units121.1%223 units
USA270 units121.1%223 units
Asia368 units220.4%167 units
Europe4,178 units106.1%3,936 units
Others1,973 units302.1%653 units

January 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

