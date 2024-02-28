Honda production, sales and export results for January 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2024.
World Production
|January
2024
|YOY
|Jan. 2023
|Japan
|56,469 units
|119.7%
|47,193 units
|Outside of Japan
|280,650 units
|120.2%
|233,564 units
|Total
|337,119 units
|120.1%
|280,757 units
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|135,474 units
|127.0%
|106,673 units
|USA
|78,403 units
|110.4%
|71,009 units
|Asia
|139,273 units
|114.7%
|121,386 units
|China
|85,949 units
|119.7%
|71,803 units
January 2024
- Production in Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Worldwide production: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales in the Japanese Market
|January 2024
|YOY
|Jan. 2023
|Total
|53,402 units
|118.6%
|45,018 units
|Registrations
|28,882 units
|167.2%
|17,276 units
|Mini-vehicles
|24,520 units
|88.4%
|27,742 units
January 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
Exports from Japan
|Janyary 2024
|YOY
|Jan. 2023
|Total
|6,789 units
|136.4%
|4,979 units
|North America
|270 units
|121.1%
|223 units
|USA
|270 units
|121.1%
|223 units
|Asia
|368 units
|220.4%
|167 units
|Europe
|4,178 units
|106.1%
|3,936 units
|Others
|1,973 units
|302.1%
|653 units
January 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda