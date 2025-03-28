Honda: Production, sales and export results for February, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2025.
World production
|February 2025
|YOY
|February 2024
|Japan
|62,172 units
|121.9%
|51,010 units
|Outside of Japan
|222,358 units
|91.2%
|243,700 units
|Total
|284,530 units
|96.5%
|294,710 units
Production in main regions
|North America
|135,099 units
|94.9%
|142,408 units
|USA
|85,210 units
|94.1%
|90,583 units
|Asia
|77,843 units
|81.8%
|95,186 units
|China
|36,169 units
|78.3%
|46,209 units
February 2025
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
- Production outside Japan: 7th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 7th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese market
|February 2025
|YOY
|February 2024
|Total
|57,393 units
|100.4%
|57,147 units
|Registrations
|32,763 units
|98.8%
|33,165 units
|Mini-vehicles
|24,630 units
|102.7%
|23,982 units
February 2025
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
- New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
Exports from Japan
|February 2025
|YOY
|February 2024
|Total
|4,502 units
|45.3%
|9,937 units
|North America
|522 units
|85.2%
|613 units
|USA
|522 units
|85.2%
|613 units
|Asia
|789 units
|216.2%
|365 units
|Europe
|1,221 units
|18.3%
|6,690 units
|Others
|1,970 units
|86.8%
|2,269 units
February 2025
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
SOURCE: Honda