Honda: Production, sales and export results for February, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2025.

World production

February 2025 YOY February 2024
Japan 62,172 units 121.9% 51,010 units
Outside of Japan 222,358 units 91.2% 243,700 units
Total 284,530 units 96.5% 294,710 units

Production in main regions

North America 135,099 units 94.9% 142,408 units
USA 85,210 units 94.1% 90,583 units
Asia 77,843 units 81.8% 95,186 units
China 36,169 units 78.3% 46,209 units

February 2025

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
  • Production outside Japan: 7th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 7th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese market

February 2025 YOY February 2024
Total 57,393 units 100.4% 57,147 units
Registrations 32,763 units 98.8% 33,165 units
Mini-vehicles 24,630 units 102.7% 23,982 units

February 2025

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 5 months

Exports from Japan

February 2025 YOY February 2024
Total 4,502 units 45.3% 9,937 units
North America 522 units 85.2% 613 units
USA 522 units 85.2% 613 units
Asia 789 units 216.2% 365 units
Europe 1,221 units 18.3% 6,690 units
Others 1,970 units 86.8% 2,269 units

February 2025

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

