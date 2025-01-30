Honda production, sales and export results for December, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2024.

World Production

December 2024 YOY December 2023 Jan.- Dec. 2024 YOY
Japan 56,313 units 81.3% 69,261 units 693,259 units 96.5%
Outside of Japan 216,217 units 77.4% 279,414 units 3,040,343 units 87.6%
Total 272,530 units 78.2% 348,675 units 3,733,602 units 89.1%

Production in Main Regions

North America 91,030 units 84.6% 107,643 units 1,620,030 units 103.8%
USA 53,550 units 78.5% 68,192 units 1,004,749 units 98.7%
Asia 117,772 units 70.8% 166,450 units 1,328,258 units 72.6%
China 77,736 units 64.1% 121,238 units 822,707 units 65.0%

Calendar Year of 2024

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 years
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years

December 2024

  • Production in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Production outside Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

December 2024 YOY December 2023 Jan.- Dec. 2024 YOY
Total 45,824 units 84.9% 53,963 units 668,400 units 112.5%
Registrations 25,033 units 90.1% 27,776 units 380,084 units 137.9%
Mini-vehicles 20,791 units 79.4% 26,187 units 288,316 units 90.5%

Calendar Year of 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years

December 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

December 2024 YOY December 2023 Jan.- Dec. 2024 YOY
Total 10,138 units 87.4% 11,599 units 90,163 units 105.7%
North America 400 units 30.2% 1,324 units 5,596 units 112.8%
USA 400 units 31.1% 1,288 units 5,379 units 113.1%
Asia 306 units 144.3% 212 units 4,499 units 70.2%
Europe 7,701 units 120.9% 6,371 units 52,825 units 96.7%
Others 1,731 units 46.9% 3,692 units 27,243 units 141.2%

Calendar Year of 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive year of YOY increase

December 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

SOURCE: Honda

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/honda-production-sales-and-export-results-for-december-2024/

