Honda production, sales and export results for December, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2024.
World Production
|
|December 2024
|YOY
|December 2023
|Jan.- Dec. 2024
|YOY
|Japan
|56,313 units
|81.3%
|69,261 units
|693,259 units
|96.5%
|Outside of Japan
|216,217 units
|77.4%
|279,414 units
|3,040,343 units
|87.6%
|Total
|272,530 units
|78.2%
|348,675 units
|3,733,602 units
|89.1%
Production in Main Regions
|
|North America
|91,030 units
|84.6%
|107,643 units
|1,620,030 units
|103.8%
|
|USA
|53,550 units
|78.5%
|68,192 units
|1,004,749 units
|98.7%
|
|Asia
|117,772 units
|70.8%
|166,450 units
|1,328,258 units
|72.6%
|
|China
|77,736 units
|64.1%
|121,238 units
|822,707 units
|65.0%
Calendar Year of 2024
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 years
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
December 2024
- Production in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Production outside Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|December 2024
|YOY
|December 2023
|Jan.- Dec. 2024
|YOY
|Total
|45,824 units
|84.9%
|53,963 units
|668,400 units
|112.5%
|Registrations
|25,033 units
|90.1%
|27,776 units
|380,084 units
|137.9%
|Mini-vehicles
|20,791 units
|79.4%
|26,187 units
|288,316 units
|90.5%
Calendar Year of 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
December 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|
|December 2024
|YOY
|December 2023
|Jan.- Dec. 2024
|YOY
|
|Total
|10,138 units
|87.4%
|11,599 units
|90,163 units
|105.7%
|
|North America
|400 units
|30.2%
|1,324 units
|5,596 units
|112.8%
|
|USA
|400 units
|31.1%
|1,288 units
|5,379 units
|113.1%
|
|Asia
|306 units
|144.3%
|212 units
|4,499 units
|70.2%
|
|Europe
|7,701 units
|120.9%
|6,371 units
|52,825 units
|96.7%
|
|Others
|1,731 units
|46.9%
|3,692 units
|27,243 units
|141.2%
Calendar Year of 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive year of YOY increase
December 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
SOURCE: Honda
"*" indicates required fields