Honda presents world premiere of second set of 烨(Ye) Series models –GAC Honda GT and Dongfeng Honda GT– at Auto Shanghai 2025

Introducing co-development initiatives in intelligent and electrification technologies

Honda today presented the world premiere of GAC Honda GT and Dongfeng Honda GT, the second set of the 烨 (yè) Series (“Ye Series”), a Honda EV series exclusive to the Chinese market, at Auto Shanghai 2025 (the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition), which started today in Shanghai, China (Press days: April 23-24, Trade days: April 25-26, Public days: April 27- May 2, 2025).

The GAC Honda GT and the Dongfeng Honda GT models were developed as flagship models of the Ye Series with the goal of offering customers a new sensation of driving pleasure. While each vehicle features the “low & wide” silhouette, the designs reflect the respective style and image each model strives to create: the GAC Honda GT expresses a seamless, sophisticated and smart sense of the future, while the Dongfeng Honda GT expresses an emotional sense of the future that stimulates people who see the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, the cabin was designed to create a space where both the driver and passenger can enjoy their own mobility experience. For the driver, the space was designed to enable the driver to be fully immersed in the joy of driving while being enveloped in a racing machine-like cockpit. For the front passenger, a far-focus display was adopted that provides a sense of depth and experience as if viewing a large screen, to offer a special mobility experience.

Initiatives to further advance the Ye Series

At the Auto Shanghai 2025, in addition to the world premiere of the GT models, Honda announced the future direction of its development, which will leverage Chinese technologies to swiftly deliver products that meet the expectations of customers in China where technological innovations in the areas of electrification and intelligence are advancing rapidly.

Co-development of advanced driver assistance technologies with Momenta

Honda will collaborate with Momenta Global Limited (Momenta), a China-based company with strong expertise in advanced driver assistance technology utilizing AI instead of high-definition maps, to enable the system to drive/operate the vehicle once the destination is set via the navigation system. Through this co-development, Honda will apply this technology to its future models. By combining Honda expertise in vehicle development with Momenta technologies, Honda will strive to realize safer mobility that people can enjoy with great peace of mind.

Utilization of DeepSeek AI technologies

Honda will newly adopt AI technologies of Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co., Ltd. (DeepSeek) to support occupants and create more comfortable and enjoyable space for mobility. All future Ye Series models will feature DeepSeek AI technologies, and make them available for Ye P7 and Ye S7 models already in the market through OTA (over-the-air) updates.

Co-development of electrification technologies with CATL

Striving for the further advancement of next-generation EVs, Honda will work with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) to co-develop high-efficiency platform with battery cells laid out directly in the vehicle body. In addition, Honda will co-develop a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery with CATL and adopt it for the upcoming third set of Ye Series models.

Honda has set a global goal of realizing carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved by 2050. Toward this end, in China, Honda will further accelerate its electrification by proactively utilizing local resources and quickly offering new products equipped with advanced technologies.

SOURCE: Honda