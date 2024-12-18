Honda presents world premiere of Honda S+ Shift, next-generation e:HEV technology

・By linking two high-power motors with the ASC system, the Honda S+ Shift achieves dynamic engine RPM changes and a sharp upshift feeling, providing feedback that resonates with all of the driver’s senses, amplifying the sense of oneness between the driver and the vehicle.

・The Honda S+ Shift further advances the Linear Shift Control applied to current e:HEV models, enabling gear shifts (upshift and downshift) according to the driving conditions and environments at all speed ranges. While turning, the Honda S+ Shift system quickly responds to driver steering input and activates shift hold, enabling the vehicle to trace the desired driving line at the will of the driver.

・By maintaining the optimal engine RPM for the particular driving conditions, the power generated by the engine during re-acceleration will be fully utilized as driving force. This greatly improves the initial response time of the motor when the driver depresses the accelerator pedal and enables overwhelmingly high response that is directly connected to driver input.

・Although e:HEV does not have a mechanical transmission mechanism, when the Honda S+ Shift is activated, the driver can shift gears with a paddle shifter, so that the driver can enjoy driving feel as if the vehicle features a transmission system. With quick gearshift responses achieved through the coordination of the engine and high-power motor, Honda S+ Shift function will strive to offer the joy of driving based on direct response to driver input.