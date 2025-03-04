Honda: Our perspective: Don’t be faked out by counterfeit airbags

When it comes to the world of counterfeit goods, most shoppers imagine tables of inexpensive designer knockoff purses and wallets

When it comes to the world of counterfeit goods, most shoppers imagine tables of inexpensive designer knockoff purses and wallets. But there is another, far more insidious form of fakery that threatens to undermine the critical vehicle safety achievements that are designed to protect you and your loved ones in a collision. I’m talking about the life-threatening danger of counterfeit airbags.

A growing problem

Most consumers have never even heard of counterfeit airbags. Tragically, it’s not just that these products don’t protect people in the event of a collision—they can inflict their own serious injuries or even death, often acting quite literally like a bomb when deployed. Check out this test video released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

These “airbags” come from illicit businesses operating in China and other overseas markets and are primarily sold in the dark underbelly of the secondhand parts market, before being installed in the vehicles of unsuspecting customers here in the U.S. While the full scope of any underground economy is impossible to fully quantify, data indicates the threat is growing. In the first half of 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported there were at least five fatalities or serious injuries caused by counterfeit airbags. In light of such incidents, NHTSA issued an advisory encouraging consumers to protect themselves and their loved ones.

A decade of work to stop the trafficking of counterfeit airbags

While this issue is in the news once again, sadly it is not new. For nearly a decade, Honda has been involved in efforts to stop the sale and trafficking of counterfeit airbags, including helping establish an industry-wide coalition of automakers known as the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council or “A2C2.” In the effort to keep these life-threatening parts from entering the supply chain, our coalition has provided expert testimony in court, accompanied Department of Homeland Security officers on counterfeit raids, and trained law enforcement officers who play a critical role in identifying and taking down illicit counterfeit operations.

Undoubtedly, these actions save lives, but the best solution is to stop these fake airbags from reaching the market in the first place. To do that, we need to give law enforcement the tools and authority they need to act. That’s why Honda has been at the forefront of a national effort to expand the narrow authority law enforcement currently has, primarily under federal trademark law. I’m proud to say we’ve made significant progress: 38 states have adopted our model legislation prohibiting the trafficking of fake airbags. However, with consumers in 12 more states still unprotected, and the fact that vehicles frequently cross state lines, we still have work to do.

It will take all of us working together to eliminate this public threat and keep drivers and passengers safe – the auto industry, law enforcement, legislators, media, and consumers. That’s why A2C2 has launched a public awareness campaign together with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center. You can read here for practical tips on how to identify and avoid faulty auto parts, including the importance of having your car serviced at a reputable facility. This is especially important after a major collision.

It can happen to anyone

Years ago, before I joined Honda, I was driving a friend home from a Yankees vs. Orioles game one night in Baltimore when an impaired driver blew through a stop light and hit us almost head-on. After the front and side curtain airbags deployed and we came to an abrupt stop, I remember glancing at my friend and realizing that, somewhat miraculously, we were both okay. My car, not so much.

Watching the tow truck driver head off with my car, a new reality set in. How would I survive without my car?

With the repairs on my vehicle slated to take weeks, my life suddenly became an incredibly difficult juggling act between three jobs. Looking back, I was in a vulnerable state following the crash and I can appreciate how the allure of cheap replacement parts and a quick, low-cost repair might feel like a much-needed lifeline.

I was exactly the kind of customer these predators look to take advantage of, because the very last thing on my mind was falling prey to bad actors trafficking fake replacement airbags.

I’m still very grateful to friends and family who advised me to go to a dealer. Their concern was more with maintaining the resale value of the car, but now it gives me great peace-of-mind knowing that when I sold the car to a new owner, I handed it off with functioning airbags.

So, be careful when purchasing any deeply discounted product – particularly those with health and safety implications like airbags. You can’t put a price on your personal safety.

Craig Orlan

Manager, State Government & Industry Relations

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

SOURCE: Honda