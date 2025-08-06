Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q1 Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results

Operating Profit 244.1 bil. yen

In motorcycle business, sales expanded in Brazil and Vietnam , achieving the highest operating profit.

and , achieving the highest operating profit. In automobile business, while tariff impacts and one-time expenses related to EVs were recorded, sales in North America remained strong.

remained strong. Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 583.0 bil. yen

FYE March 31, 2026 Financial Forecast

Revised Upward to Operating Profit 700.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 420.0 bil. yen

Due to a review of tariff impacts and changes in currency effect assumptions, operating profit is expected to increase by 200 billion yen compared to the previous forecast*.

-Tariff: The gross impact has been revised to 450 billion yen based on a detailed review of the impact amount.

-Foreign currency: JPY/USD FX assumption has been changed from 135 yen to 140 yen , considering recent trends.

compared to the previous forecast*. -Tariff: The gross impact has been revised to based on a detailed review of the impact amount. -Foreign currency: JPY/USD FX assumption has been changed from to , considering recent trends. Further grow the profit through improved profit structure, despite ongoing uncertainty about the outlook.

*Previous forecast: announced on May 13

Shareholder Returns

Status of Acquisition of the Company’s Own Shares (as of July 31, 2025 )

936.5 billion yen / 646.66 million shares have been acquired (rate of progress: 85.1%), for the acquisition of up to 1 trillion 100 billion yen / 1.1 billion shares (resolved on December 23 , 2024)

Honda’s financial results can be accessed from following web site address.

https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE: PR Newswire