Honda Motor co-founder Takeo Fujisawa to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

Takeo Fujisawa, co-founder of the Honda Motor Co., Ltd., will be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame at its awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit on July 20. Fujisawa will join Honda founder Soichiro Honda, who was inducted in 1989 as the first Japanese automotive executive honored by the Automotive Hall of Fame, located in Dearborn, Michigan.

Born on November 10, 1910, Fujisawa originally aspired to become a teacher, but instead worked as a salesman for a steel products company and then for a lumber company when he met Soichiro Honda in August 1949, about one year after the founding of Honda Motor Co., a small local venture in Hamamatsu, Japan. It was the right after the launch of the Dream D-Type, considered to be Honda’s first full-fledged motorcycle product. While the two men were equipped with different personalities and skill sets, Honda and Fujisawa hit it off almost immediately and began deep discussions about their approach to business and dreams for the future.

Quickly developing a trusting relationship, they established a shared vision for the future of the company with Fujisawa joining Honda Motor in October 1949. As a president of the company, Honda retained responsibility for product design and technology development and manufacturing operations, inventing many innovative vehicles including Super Cub, the world’s best-selling mobility product. Fujisawa backed him up as his right hand with responsibility for the business side of the company, including sales, finance and marketing.

Fujisawa’s marketing savvy, strong business sense, and keen ability to chart unique paths to growth proved the perfect match to Soichiro Honda’s engineering acumen and vision for mobility. The partnership lasted 25 years, until March 1973 when Messrs. Honda and Fujisawa retired together. From the beginning, Fujisawa had an enormous impact on Honda’s business globally and in the U.S., where he played the key role in the approach to the American market.

Fujisawa made several lasting and impactful business decisions that are still relevant today: