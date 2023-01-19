Honda marks 30 million vehicle production milestone in the U.S.

After 40 years of manufacturing* automobiles in the U.S., Honda today marked the 30 million vehicle production milestone at the company’s auto manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio

After 40 years of manufacturing* automobiles in the U.S., Honda today marked the 30 million vehicle production milestone at the company’s auto manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio.

Honda began production of the Honda Accord at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio on November 1, 1982, the first Japanese automaker to produce cars in the U.S. Since that time, Honda has invested $16 billion in Honda manufacturing facilities in the U.S. that support auto production and, in 2022, over two-thirds of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in America were made in the U.S.

“We recently celebrated 40 years of manufacturing autos in the U.S. and reaching this 30 million milestone is the direct result of our associates, past and present, who made this significant achievement possible,” said Bob Schwyn, senior vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC. “This accomplishment reflects the commitment of Honda associates to serve our customers, who spur our creativity to make the high-quality products we know they will love.”

Twelve Honda and Acura cars and light trucks, including hybrid versions of the Honda Accord and CR-V, are currently produced at the company’s five auto plants in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio. The engines, transmissions and two-motor hybrid systems that power these vehicles are produced in Ohio, Alabama and Georgia. Honda employs almost 17,000 associates at the eight production facilities that contribute to the annual production capacity of 1.3 million vehicles.

Looking toward the electrified future, Honda recently announced two major investments to establish an “EV Hub” in Ohio, including $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for production of electric vehicles and a $3.5 billion joint investment with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to establish a joint venture battery facility in Ohio.

The $700 million investment will transform Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), East Liberty Auto Plant (ELP) and Anna Engine Plant (AEP) for the electrified future, including the creation of over 300 new jobs. These Honda facilities, along with the new EV battery plant, will serve as a new EV hub in Ohio, and play a key role in developing the company’s knowledge and expertise in EV production that will be shared across Honda’s North American auto production network in the coming years. More information can be found here.

Honda also recently announced plans to produce fuel cell electric vehicles at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. More information can be found here.

As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda announced a vision to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040 in North America.

Honda Auto Manufacturing Plants in the U.S.

The following is a look at each Honda auto production facility in the U.S.:

Plant Production Started Models Produced Investment Employment Annual Capacity Alabama Auto Plant 2001 Honda Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, Ridgeline and Engines $3 billion 4,500 340,000 vehicles

340,000 engines Anna Engine Plant (Ohio) 1985 Engines $2.8 billion 2,300 1,180,000

engines East Liberty Auto Plant (Ohio) 1989 Honda CR-V and CR-V hybrid and Acura RDX and MDX $1.9 billion 2,500 240,000 Indiana Auto Plant 2008 Honda Civic Hatchback and CR-V $1.3 billion 2,500 250,000 Marysville Auto Plant (Ohio) 1982 Honda Accord, Accord hybrid Acura TLX and Type S and Integra $5.4 billion 3,500 440,000 Performance Manufacturing Center (Ohio) 2016 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition $70 million 100 Build-to-Order Transmission Plant Georgia 2006 Transmissions $475 million 400 375,000

automatic

transmissions Transmission Plant Ohio 1996 Transmissions and two-motor hybrid unit $1 billion 1,000 1 million

transmissions

198,000 hybrid power systems

SOURCE: Honda