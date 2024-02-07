Honda makes CDP Climate Change A List

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company has been selected as one of the CDP’s 2023 Climate Change A List companies

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company has been selected as one of the CDP’s 2023 Climate Change A List companies. The CDP is an international non-profit organization that facilitates environmental information disclosure, and Honda was selected based on its initiatives in the area of climate change and environmental transparency.

The CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for companies and local governments (cities, states and regions) around the world. The companies and local government disclose their environmental information using the CDP questionnaire with three separate sectors – climate change, forest and water security. In 2023, responding to requests by more than 740 financial institutions/investors with more than US$136 trillion in assets, a record high of approximately 23,000 companies disclosed their environmental information. The CDP assesses the disclosed information on a score of A to D-, and companies with outstanding initiatives are named to the A List. Among more than 21,000 companies which became subject to this year’s scoring, Honda was included in the short list of the companies made the A List.

Honda is aiming to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. To this end, Honda has been pursuing electrification of its products by setting and disclosing 2030 milestone targets for both the sales ratio of electrified products and the reduction rate of CO 2 emissions intensity during the product use for motorcycles, automobiles and power products, respectively. In the area of corporate activities, Honda has set and disclosed a target to reduce the total amount of CO 2 emissions from its corporate activities by 46% by 2030 compared to the FY2020 level. Working toward this target, Honda has been improving production efficiency, introducing various energy-saving measures, shifting toward the use of low-carbon energy and facilitating the utilization of renewable energy. Honda views these initiatives as leading to the selection of Honda to the Climate Change A list.

Honda will strive to realize a carbon-neutral society, while continuing to take a proactive approach to the initiatives to address climate change and the disclosure of its environmental information.

