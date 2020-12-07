Honda launches pre-owned initiative, adding used-vehicle inventory to HondaCertified.com

Honda has launched an enhanced sales portal to include non-certified used vehicles on HondaCertified.com as the latest step in the brand’s effort to simplify the shopping and vehicle purchasing process for first-time buyers. This initiative makes Honda the first mass-market brand to offer non-certified pre-owned vehicles for sale on its own website. Rising new-vehicle transaction prices make used and Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles an increasingly important entry point to vehicle ownership for both young and first-time buyers. Honda’s comprehensive approach provides customers more online shopping options when looking for pre-owned Honda vehicles.

Honda’s latest initiative builds on the automaker’s award-winning Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program, HondaTrue Certified, already an important gateway to attract new customers to the Honda brand. HondaCertified.com now enables customers to search dealer inventories of Honda used vehicles, including up to 10 previous model years, in addition to the existing CPO vehicle inventory of late model cars. As with CPO vehicles, used Honda vehicles offered on HondaCertified.com will have recalls addressed by Honda dealer service experts prior to sale.

“With the continued rise in new-vehicle prices, the first vehicle purchase for many buyers will come from the used-car market, and our upgraded website makes this process more simple and enjoyable,” said Dan Rodriguez, manager of auto remarketing at American Honda. “As a leading brand among first-time and younger buyers, expanding our branded website to include used vehicles up to ten years old offers customers more high value options with quality Honda products and their local Honda dealer standing behind their purchase.”

Honda will add features to this used-vehicle initiative in the months ahead, aligned with the brand’s Shop Simple by Honda online buying tool, enabling customers to complete most of the purchase process of Honda pre-owned vehicles in a digital fashion.

SOURCE: Honda