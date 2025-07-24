Honda launches insurance business to provide competitive and convenient insurance options for Acura and Honda customers

Honda Insurance Solutions is a licensed insurance agency that provides competitive pricing & coverage options for autos, motorcycles, homes and more

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. today announced the establishment of Honda Insurance Solutions, a licensed insurance agency that will provide a convenient shopping experience for the insurance needs of Acura and Honda customers, including competitive pricing and coverage options for autos, motorcycles, RVs, homes and more. The new Honda agency is working with omnichannel insurance brokerage VIU by HUB to offer fast and easy quoting and advice, all found at hondainsurancesolutions.com.

Honda Insurance Solutions enables customers in all fifty states to access comparative price quotes from top insurance providers, with expert and transparent guidance from VIU by HUB’s licensed insurance agents. A wide range of insurance options is available, including auto insurance with optional OEM parts coverage that ensures claim repairs are made using Honda and Acura Genuine Parts helping to protect vehicle value.

“Honda Insurance Solutions offers customers access to coverage through a brand they know and trust,” says Petar Vucurevic, President, American Honda Insurance Solutions, LLC and Senior Vice President, American Honda Finance Corporation. “Insurance is a key touchpoint in the vehicle ownership journey, and we aim to deliver a superior experience tailored to the unique needs of each customer, while promoting safer driving and increased peace of mind on the road.”

Honda Insurance Solutions marks the beginning of Honda’s broader insurance strategy, with future plans to integrate insurance offerings into digital vehicle sales platforms and develop new products that enhance safety and convenience.

“This is just the beginning of our vision for Honda Insurance Solutions that will see insurance integrated throughout the Acura and Honda digital customer journeys,” said Vucurevic.

SOURCE: Honda