Honda launches Concept CR-V Roadster

Honda UK has launched a concept roadster version of the CR-V. Available in showrooms from 1st April, this unique version of the world’s best-selling SUV is based on the current platform and is currently only available with a petrol engine.

As pictured, the launch version of the car will not actually feature a roof whatsoever, making it a no-top rather than a drop-top. This innovative design makes it a vehicle purely for sunnier climates and therefore completely useless for the two-day British summer which traditionally occurs in May.

The CR-V roadster concept has been created by removing both the B and C pillars of the car to create a sleek flow from front to rear of jagged metal. And while this innovative prototype will definitely turn heads; the designers, namely the PR team and an angle grinder, estimate the structural rigidity of the car has been reduced overall by approximately 100%, currently rendering it completely undriveable.

Despite this minor detail, Eipurirufūru*, Future Opportunity Occupational Lead, commented: “This is a bold new direction for the CR-V and opens up an entirely new non-existent market. Our sales target is somewhat conservative to start with, at zero cars, but we are confident that once the minor glitches are ironed out, such as the lack of roof and the fact it is totally structurally unsound, the car will fly out of showrooms.”

Prices are expected to start from half the current price of the CR-V as customers are only getting half the car.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.