Honda launches all-new Civic Hatchback teaser page on its company website

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today launched a teaser page on its company website to release initial information on the all-new Civic Hatchback, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Honda will hold the world premiere of the all-new model on Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Japan time).

As one of Honda’s global models, cumulative worldwide sales of the Honda Civic Series since its market introduction in 1972 has reached approximately 27 million units. Civic has constantly evolved by capturing customer needs one step ahead of the times, and a large number of customers have been enjoying Civic as a model which delivers pleasant surprises.

Honda will continue releasing information on the dedicated all-new Civic Hatchback pages within its company website.

URL: https://www.honda.co.jp/CIVIC/new/ (Japanese only)

The world premiere of the all-new Civic Hatchback will be available for viewing on the official Honda YouTube channel at the following URL, with streaming starting at 10:00 am on June 24, 2021 (Japan time).

URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR (English subtitle will be available.)

SOURCE: Honda