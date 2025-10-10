Honda issues integrated report: “Honda Report 2025”

Honda Motor Co. issued the company’s integrated report, the “Honda Report 2025"

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the company’s integrated report, the “Honda Report 2025,” and made it available on the company website.

The annual Honda Report summarises the medium- to long-term initiatives Honda pursues in order to enhance its future corporate value. This report also introduces Honda’s future vision of continuing to be the driving force to move people and society forward with “The Power of Dreams,” as well as the value proposition of Honda.

By issuing the annual integrated report, Honda aims to offer its investors and all other stakeholders more information to deepen their understanding of Honda corporate activities, as well as to create more opportunities for interactive communications and increase the range of information for disclosure, through which Honda strives to further increase its corporate value.

Honda has been issuing its annual integrated report as a voluntary disclosure since 2022.

In this fourth year of the report, Honda explains how it is leveraging its strengths to quickly and flexibly overcome major shifts in the business environment, reaffirming its commitment to contribute to society through its mobility products and services to address societal issues related to the environment and safety.

Moreover, focusing on communicating the unique characteristics of Honda in an easy-to-understand manner, the Honda Report 2025 highlights the longstanding corporate culture and “people” of Honda to convey strong messages built around all members of Honda who embrace their own dreams and aspirations. The value creation process – where all members of Honda enable the realisation of Honda growth strategies while being driven by the power of their own dreams – is told in a compelling way in this year’s report.

Key elements of the Honda Report 2025

Further advancement of value creation stories

This year’s report reemphasises in the stories how Honda creates new value based on its core strengths — technologies and ideas.

Introduction of the Honda management system concept and key indicators

Honda Report 2025 explains the underlying concept of the management system which enables the company to work toward the realisation of medium- to long-term goals while leveraging the company’s strengths and responding to changes quickly and flexibly, even in a highly uncertain business environment. Honda has been setting company-wide targets based on this management system concept. To make those targets easily understandable at a glance, management indicators, actual results and numerical targets – which were previously presented separately for each priority issue – are compiled into a summary table in this year’s report.

A focus on Honda DNA that continues to be passed down to all members of Honda

This year’s report includes summaries of Waigaya (Y-gaya)* discussions that convey how Honda DNA from the company’s founding periodーa belief in The Power of Dreams and the unwavering passion to pursue challenges with fellow associates to overcome seemingly impossible obstaclesーcontinues to be passed down to all members of Honda, from executives to associates, working “at the spot”.

*Waigaya: A unique communication culture of Honda, in which individual associates transcend their respective roles and positions, and engage in vigorous exchanges of their opinions that yield higher results.

