Honda issues “Honda Sustainability Report 2021”

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the “Honda Sustainability Report 2021” outlining Honda’s approach to sustainability as well as initiatives Honda has undertaken based on key challenges identified.

The Sustainability Report summarizes Honda’s corporate activities including: 1) The direction of Honda’s initiatives under the new management structure and the determination of top management regarding its new environmental and safety goals, and 2) the linkages between Honda’s key initiatives to fulfill its 2030 Vision and the Company’s contributions towards the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Throughout 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to stay at home, keep social distancing and deal with shortages in health products and medical equipment. However, Honda associates from across the world worked as one team to maintain close ties with local communities through Honda products, technologies and manpower. This report also highlights Honda’s major activities undertaken under the world-wide pandemic.

This report is in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”)’s “Comprehensive” option which is one of the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards*. The GRI Standards also define the GRI Content Index, which is a sustainability reporting template that offers a quick overview of reported sustainability information. As with last year, GRI verified the accuracy of the GRI Content Index of this year’s Sustainability Report.

Honda intends to continue reporting to its stakeholders about how the corporate activities of the Honda and its group companies are connected to society in various ways. Moreover, Honda will incorporate stakeholder feedback to Honda’s sustainability-focused management for the future to increase its corporate value and to better contribute to the realization of a sustainable society. With that, Honda will strive to be a company society wants to exist.

