Honda issues “Honda ESG Data Book 2023”

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued its first “Honda ESG Data Book 2023,” and made it available on the company website.

For a diverse range of Honda stakeholders, the Honda ESG Data Book 2023 comprehensively summarizes Honda’s approach to sustainability and initiatives toward the fulfillment of the Honda 2030 Vision – to serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential – from the perspectives of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance).

As one of the tools to enhance communications with its shareholders, Honda has been issuing the “Honda Sustainability Report” on an annual basis. In addition, Honda began issuing an integrated report called the “Honda Report” last year. In order to distinguish the content each report conveys to the stakeholders more clearly, Honda renamed the “Honda Sustainability Report” as the “Honda ESG Data Book” and modified the content.

In contrast to the Honda Report which focuses on sharing stories about how Honda will enhance its corporate value into the future, the ESG Data Book 2023 primarily summarizes Honda’s basic approach to sustainability, initiatives in each of the ESG areas and data related to Honda’s performance and achievements in each area.

Honda is striving to evolve as a company to continue creating new value while upholding its desire to “help people and society” and “expand people’s life’s potential,” a purpose that remains unchanged since the company’s founding. By issuing the Honda ESG Data Book, Honda intends to facilitate an understanding among stakeholders of Honda’s basic approach and initiatives related to the ESG. Moreover, Honda will pursue sustainable enhancement of its corporate value while continuing its efforts to have enhanced interaction with and disclosure to its stakeholders.

Main contents:

Honda approach to sustainability

Environmental initiatives

Social initiatives (safety, quality, human resources, supply chain management and social contribution activities)

Governance initiatives (corporate governance, compliance and risk management)

Performance data (data related to each of ESG areas)