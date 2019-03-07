Honda HR-V earns 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award

The 2019 Honda HR-V earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

The small SUV demonstrates several safety improvements for the 2019 model year, including a higher-rated headlight option, an available front crash prevention system and better performance in the driver-side small overlap front crash test.

For 2019 models, Honda made structural changes to improve occupant protection in both small overlap and moderate overlap frontal crashes. Earlier models earned only an acceptable rating in the driver-side small overlap front test and weren’t evaluated in the passenger-side small overlap front test. The 2019 model earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations.

For the first time, the HR-V is available with an optional front crash prevention system, which earns a superior rating. In IIHS track tests at 12 mph and 25 mph, the SUV avoided collisions. The system’s forward collision warning component meets the criteria set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 2019 HR-V earns an acceptable headlight rating for the LED reflector headlights that come with its Touring trim. The HR-V’s base halogen headlights, however, earn a poor rating because they provide inadequate visibility in multiple headlight test scenarios.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as a good or acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good or acceptable headlight rating.

The HR-V is the sixth model from the Honda brand to qualify for a 2019 award. Four other models earn the TOP SAFETY PICK award, while one — the Honda Insight — earns the higher TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

SOURCE: IIHS