Honda honors top indirect procurement suppliers for outstanding performance

Honda honored 33 suppliers that provide indirect products and services to Honda manufacturing plants and business operations across North America for outstanding performance during the past year. The awards were announced during Wednesday’s annual Honda Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference in Dublin, Ohio. In 2024, Honda purchased over $7 billion in goods and services from suppliers across North America.

Suppliers categorized as “indirect procurement” provide Honda companies with a wide variety of equipment, products and services to support business operations and manufacturing facilities. The award recipients were selected from a roster of more than 6,000 suppliers and were recognized for their achievements in the categories of Supplier of the Year, Regional Supplier of the Year, New Supplier, Sustainability, Challenging Spirit, and Outstanding Value.

The theme of the 2025 conference, ‘Flexibility for Tomorrow,’ is of particular importance to the Honda supplier network, as the company is transforming nearly every aspect of its operations to support its ability to meet the needs of customers and changing market conditions.

“‘Flexibility for Tomorrow’ means that Honda is designing supply chains and partnerships that aren’t just responsive, but resilient, nimble, scalable, reimagined, and able to adapt without losing momentum,” said Jake Schmidt, procurement strategy director for North American Indirect Procurement at Honda. “We’re excited by the possibilities ahead and we’re grateful to work with business partners who share this vision.”

The suppliers providing equipment, products, and services to Honda are local, national, and global in scope. This includes new suppliers and many that have grown alongside Honda in North America since the company began production in Ohio in 1979.

2025 Honda North American Indirect Procurement Supplier Award winners

Supplier of the Year

The Supplier of the Year Award is bestowed upon a supplier that has continuously established strong performance, met all contractual obligations, and has brought consistent value-add and cost reduction opportunities to Honda.

MPW Industrial Services, Inc. – Hebron, Ohio

New supplier

The New Supplier Award recognizes new suppliers that have demonstrated outstanding implementation practices and provided value-based products, services, or programs.

Altura – Irvine, California

The Artcraft Group dba Artcraft Promotional Concepts – Moorestown, New Jersey

Enterprise Knowledge, LLC – Arlington, Virginia

Frye Mechanical, Inc. – Anna, Ohio

Indiana Electrical Services – Indianapolis, Indiana

R+L Carriers – Wilmington, Ohio

Sustainability

This Sustainability Award recognizes suppliers that have strong initiatives in place to drive corporate responsibility through social, economic, or environmental sustainability.

Autoelectros LLC. – Powell, Ohio

CMG Chrono Management Group – East Liberty, Ohio

Complete Automation – Detroit, Michigan

George P. Johnson – Torrance, California

GEP – Clark, New Jersey

Challenging spirit

The Challenging Spirit Award recognizes suppliers that have demonstrated their commitment to Honda’s Core Value of embracing a Challenging Spirit by going above and beyond expectations to ensure the success and/or delivery of a service, product, or project.

Access Information Management Shared Services, LLC. – Peabody, Massachusetts

Amazon Web Services – Seattle, Washington

Applied Industrial Technologies – Cleveland, Ohio

Atlas Industrial Contractors, Inc. – Columbus, Ohio

Coles & Associates LLC – Dublin, Ohio

Electrum – Los Angeles, California

Gravity Global – Los Angeles, California

Link Construction Group – Bellefontaine, Ohio

ManpowerGroup Canada – Toronto, Ontario

NYK Group Americas, Inc. – Secaucus, New Jersey

Virginia Transportation Corp. – Marysville, Ohio

Outstanding value

The Outstanding Value Award recognizes suppliers that have provided their competitive advantage to Honda and delivered value and innovation through cost efficiencies, projects, and services.

B-K Tool & Design, Inc. – Kalida, Ohio

Dick Lavy Trucking, Inc. – Bradford, Ohio

Ernst-Van Praag, Inc. – Boca Raton, Florida

Grigorian & Associates, Inc. – Los Angeles, California

MPW Industrial Services, Inc. – Hebron, Ohio

Robert Half – Menlo Park, California

Grainger – Lake Forest, Illinois

Regional Supplier of the Year

The Regional Supplier of the Year Award recognizes regional suppliers that have demonstrated their exceptional value and ability to go above and beyond and a commitment to support focused engagements within a specific region of North America.

Central Region: IBC, Industrial Supply Plus, Inc. – East Granby, Connecticut

Southern Region: Vallen – Belmont, North Carolina

Western Region: IBM Corporation – Armonk, New York

SOURCE: Honda